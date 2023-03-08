Men’s Big Ten Basketball Name of the Year Tournament 2023: Round 1

It’s March, which means that it’s not only time for postseason college basketball, but also for random single-elimination brackets where people decide which is their favorite Themed Thing.

This website is no different, but we’re going to keep it as Big Ten-relevant as possible by holding our own Big Ten Tournament.

That’s right, the Big Ten Name Of The Year contest has returned, and just like last year there are 18 entries, which will be whittled down to 16 today.

A nominating process took place this week and the following names failed to make the cut:

Filip Rebraca, Iowa; Fletcher Loyer, Purdue; Sencire Harris, Illinois; Jamison Battle, Minnesota.

However, there was not a clear enough top 16 to avoid play-in games. Here’s the complete bracket in case you can’t scroll back up to the header:

As you can see, Fred Hoiberg built Nebraska to dominate this tournament as they have four entries, three of which are in the top half of the seeding.

Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Michigan State and Wisconsin failed to produce any sufficiently fun names because they themselves are no fun and need to do better.

Seven of last year’s 18 entrants return including semifinalist Boo Buie. Boy, those voting numbers sure did fall off in the weekend! Let’s try to do better this time!

Without further ado, the play-in contests!

Match 1: (16) Kobe Bufkin (Michigan) vs (17) Myles Dread (Penn State)

Match 1 Kobe Bufkin

Myles Dread 43% Kobe Bufkin (10 votes)

56% Myles Dread (13 votes) 23 votes total

Match 2: (15) Sam Griesel (Nebraska) vs (18) Miller Kopp (Indiana)

Match 2 Sam Griesel

Miller Kopp 47% Sam Griesel (11 votes)

52% Miller Kopp (12 votes) 23 votes total

Join us again tomorrow for the round of 16!