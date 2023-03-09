2023 Men’s Big Ten Basketball Name Of The Year Tournament: Round of 16

In case you missed it yesterday, our fun companion to the Big Ten Tournament also kicked off yesterday with two low-seeded matchups.
The Name of the Year bracket had its play-in round yesterday and both of the lower-seeded names won their matchups in decisive fashion. Myles Dread doubled up Kobe Bufkin 48-24, and Miller Kopp and his Killer Mopp won by a similar 46-26 margin over Sam Griesel, whose exit leaves Nebraska with only three entries in the Round of 16.
Without further ado, I present to you: round two!
What name do you like better? What’s more fun to say? What’s more fun to look at? What has the best pun potential? Everything is a factor and no two people have the exact same taste in names. Make your voice heard!
Match 3: (1) Boo Buie vs (17) Myles Dread
Poll
Match 3
-
71%
Boo Buie
-
28%
Myles Dread
Match 4: (8) Zed Key vs (9) Andrew Funk
Poll
Match 4
-
46%
Zed Key
-
53%
Andrew Funk
Match 5: (5) Carson Dick vs (12) Dug McDaniel
Poll
Match 5
-
64%
Carson Dick
-
35%
Dug McDaniel
Match 6: (4) Oleg Kojenets vs (13) Jordan Geronimo
Poll
Match 6
-
29%
Oleg Kojenets
-
70%
Jordan Geronimo
Match 7: (2) Dain Dainja vs (18) Miller Kopp
Poll
Match 7
-
86%
Dain Dainja
-
13%
Miller Kopp
Match 8: (7) Mawot Mag vs (10) Justice Sueing
Poll
Match 8
-
54%
Mawot Mag
-
45%
Justice Sueing
Match 9: (6) Denim Dawson vs (11) Tydus Verhoeven
Poll
Match 9
-
65%
Denim Dawson
-
34%
Tydus Verhoeven
Match 10: (3) Wilhelm Breidenbach vs (14) Will Tschetter
Poll
Match 10
-
71%
Wilhelm Breidenbach
-
28%
Will Tschetter
Voting closes at midnight central time!
