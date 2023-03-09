 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Men’s Big Ten Basketball Name Of The Year Tournament: Round of 16

Eliminated from the hoops tournament, Nebraska still has a chance here

By Thumpasaurus
/ new

In case you missed it yesterday, our fun companion to the Big Ten Tournament also kicked off yesterday with two low-seeded matchups.

The Name of the Year bracket had its play-in round yesterday and both of the lower-seeded names won their matchups in decisive fashion. Myles Dread doubled up Kobe Bufkin 48-24, and Miller Kopp and his Killer Mopp won by a similar 46-26 margin over Sam Griesel, whose exit leaves Nebraska with only three entries in the Round of 16.

Without further ado, I present to you: round two!

What name do you like better? What’s more fun to say? What’s more fun to look at? What has the best pun potential? Everything is a factor and no two people have the exact same taste in names. Make your voice heard!

Match 3: (1) Boo Buie vs (17) Myles Dread

Poll

Match 3

view results
  • 71%
    Boo Buie
    (30 votes)
  • 28%
    Myles Dread
    (12 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

Match 4: (8) Zed Key vs (9) Andrew Funk

Poll

Match 4

view results
  • 46%
    Zed Key
    (18 votes)
  • 53%
    Andrew Funk
    (21 votes)
39 votes total Vote Now

Match 5: (5) Carson Dick vs (12) Dug McDaniel

Poll

Match 5

view results
  • 64%
    Carson Dick
    (24 votes)
  • 35%
    Dug McDaniel
    (13 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

Match 6: (4) Oleg Kojenets vs (13) Jordan Geronimo

Poll

Match 6

view results
  • 29%
    Oleg Kojenets
    (11 votes)
  • 70%
    Jordan Geronimo
    (26 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

Match 7: (2) Dain Dainja vs (18) Miller Kopp

Poll

Match 7

view results
  • 86%
    Dain Dainja
    (32 votes)
  • 13%
    Miller Kopp
    (5 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

Match 8: (7) Mawot Mag vs (10) Justice Sueing

Poll

Match 8

view results
  • 54%
    Mawot Mag
    (19 votes)
  • 45%
    Justice Sueing
    (16 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

Match 9: (6) Denim Dawson vs (11) Tydus Verhoeven

Poll

Match 9

view results
  • 65%
    Denim Dawson
    (23 votes)
  • 34%
    Tydus Verhoeven
    (12 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

Match 10: (3) Wilhelm Breidenbach vs (14) Will Tschetter

Poll

Match 10

view results
  • 71%
    Wilhelm Breidenbach
    (25 votes)
  • 28%
    Will Tschetter
    (10 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

Voting closes at midnight central time!

Loading comments...