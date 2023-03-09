2023 Men’s Big Ten Basketball Name Of The Year Tournament: Round of 16

In case you missed it yesterday, our fun companion to the Big Ten Tournament also kicked off yesterday with two low-seeded matchups.

The Name of the Year bracket had its play-in round yesterday and both of the lower-seeded names won their matchups in decisive fashion. Myles Dread doubled up Kobe Bufkin 48-24, and Miller Kopp and his Killer Mopp won by a similar 46-26 margin over Sam Griesel, whose exit leaves Nebraska with only three entries in the Round of 16.

Without further ado, I present to you: round two!

What name do you like better? What’s more fun to say? What’s more fun to look at? What has the best pun potential? Everything is a factor and no two people have the exact same taste in names. Make your voice heard!

Poll Match 3 Boo Buie

Myles Dread vote view results 71% Boo Buie (30 votes)

28% Myles Dread (12 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

Match 4: (8) Zed Key vs (9) Andrew Funk

Poll Match 4 Zed Key

Andrew Funk vote view results 46% Zed Key (18 votes)

53% Andrew Funk (21 votes) 39 votes total Vote Now

Poll Match 5 Carson Dick

Dug McDaniel vote view results 64% Carson Dick (24 votes)

35% Dug McDaniel (13 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Poll Match 6 Oleg Kojenets

Jordan Geronimo vote view results 29% Oleg Kojenets (11 votes)

70% Jordan Geronimo (26 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Match 7: (2) Dain Dainja vs (18) Miller Kopp

Poll Match 7 Dain Dainja

Miller Kopp vote view results 86% Dain Dainja (32 votes)

13% Miller Kopp (5 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Match 8: (7) Mawot Mag vs (10) Justice Sueing

Poll Match 8 Mawot Mag

Justice Sueing vote view results 54% Mawot Mag (19 votes)

45% Justice Sueing (16 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Match 9: (6) Denim Dawson vs (11) Tydus Verhoeven

Poll Match 9 Denim Dawson

Tydus Verhoeven vote view results 65% Denim Dawson (23 votes)

34% Tydus Verhoeven (12 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Match 10: (3) Wilhelm Breidenbach vs (14) Will Tschetter

Poll Match 10 Wilhelm Breidenbach

Will Tschetter vote view results 71% Wilhelm Breidenbach (25 votes)

28% Will Tschetter (10 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Voting closes at midnight central time!