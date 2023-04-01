NCAA Tournament Men’s Final Four Open Thread

And now for something completely different from the wide-open thrill-ride that was the Women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four...uh...

Men’s Final Four

All times CT, all games at NRG Stadium in Houston.

[9] Florida Atlantic Owls vs. [5] San Diego State Aztecs

5:09pm | CBS | SDSU -2.5 | O/U 132

Scientific logic here, from World Owl Mythology:

Aztecs: one of their evil gods wore a Screech Owl on his head

FAU by a million.

Poll Pick! This poll is closed 66% HOOT HOOT (2 votes)

33% a spear (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now

7:49pm | CBS | UConn -5.5 | O/U 149

Much to my dismay, I learned while writing this “article” that Miami left for the ACC in 2002, while UConn remained independent in football until 2004, when it finally joined the Big East the same year Temple was expelled for sucking too much.

2004 was also the year that Pittsburgh, Boston College, West Virginia, and Syracuse all tied for the Big East title with a 4-2 record.

Rutgers and Temple both went 1-5.

The only time Miami and UConn have ever played in football was 2002, the Huskies’ first season in FBS. The Canes won, 48-14.

Poll BIG EAST BATTLE This poll is closed 42% randy edsall (3 votes)

57% al golden (4 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Here’s your game thread for the evening. No illegal links or whatever—not that we can do anything to stop them, thanks to Coral, but we’ll shake our fingers at you collectively and you’ll feel that shame and judgment.

ok have fun bye