When you think hockey, you think Tampa, and that’s where the hockey world’s eyes will be tonight for the NCAA men’s hockey national championship.

Men’s Hockey National Championship

[1] Minnesota Gophers vs. [2] Quinnipiac Bobcats

7pm CT | ESPN2 | Minnesota -1.5 | O/U 6.5

Amelie Arena (Tampa, FL)

Outside a hiccup to #4 Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament final, the Gophers have rolled through the 2023 calendar, winning eight of their last nine since a 3-1 loss at wisconsin in February. They pounded their two opponents—outmatched Canisius and in-state rival St. Cloud State—at the Fargo Regional to the tune of a 13-3 scoring margin, then walked into the Frozen Four and overcame a couple disallowed goals and a slow start to hamblast Boston University in the third period en route to a 6-2 win.

The #2 Quinnipiac Bobcats, on the other hand, have been red-hot from the word “Go”, amassing a 33-4-3 record with a couple hiccups to Colgate, including one in the semifinals of the ECAC Tournament. The Bobcats similarly rolled through the Bridgeport Regional, dropping Merrimack and Ohio State by a 9-1 combined margin, then capitalized on some loose defense by Michigan to see off the Wolverines, 5-2.

Evidently no one else wanted to contribute. Whatever. Read IronMonkee’s FanPost from yesterday, it’s very good. I’ll say Quinnipiac, 5-3, because Minnesota sports.

Here’s your open thread for the evening’s hockey. Behave yourself.