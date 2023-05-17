It’s hard to believe we’re already entering Year 4 of the Schiano Era Part Deux. A once-proud program capable of national titles prior to expansion beyond two teams, Rutgers’ Golden Boy returned in 2020 to take the helm, but the early returns have been underwhelming. We take a look at how things have gone and just how treacherous the waters are for Greg Schiano entering 2023:

The Case For Turning The Heat Up

Since Schiano took over the Pride of Piscataway excepting StenoTech Career Institute, the football team has posted 3, then 2, then 1 B1G win seasons (shoutout to the state of Indiana for propping this up). The non-conference slate doesn’t offer much more optimism, with 2022 featuring a 1-point win against ACC bottom-dweller Boston College, a nailbiter against a Temple team they had destroyed the prior year, and a blowout win over Wagner, who has been struggling mightily in Ukraine. The OOC schedule doesn’t get any more difficult in 2023 so there are wins to be had there once again, but how much is enough to keep Schiano around?

Let’s be real: divisional alignment is brutal on Rutgers. Ohio State refuses to stop going all Biff Tannen on everyone, Michigan has fully returned to former glory, and Penn State doesn’t offer any reprieve. Michigan State still collected a win last season despite freefalling and Maryland skunked the Scarlet Knights in a laugher of a season finale. This would only be going worse if Tom Allen hadn’t attempted to incorporate love into football. The crossover schedule for 2023 offered few favors; away games at Iowa and Wisconsin are just about the worst draws available. Barring a huge corner turned on development in Year 4 (which, to be fair, is often the year this happens), this schedule doesn’t turn down the heat for Schiano at all. Rutgers needs an upset or two, and to this “writer” that otherwise pays no attention to this program, it’s hard to see where they will come from.

The Case For Staying Put

I’ll be the first to admit I expected Rutgers to compete when Schiano came back for one reason: he’s the only one who knows how to drive this thing. Take out the eras Schiano and what is the modern highlight of Rutgers football? Kyle Flood emerging victorious in the Quick Lane Bowl? Schiano establishing an 8-win expectation at Rutgers is one of sports’ finest achievements since “BASEketball” hit theaters. Based on that alone, the case can be made that Schiano is safe through at least 2024. He has done it here before, which no one else can say, he gives off moderate Jersey vibes, and we’re just a year away from ditching the B1G East and potentially giving Rutgers a break from OSU and Michigan for once. He took five years to figure it out the first time, so he could get that again.

Hot Seat Verdict

4 out of 8 Hokes. In Power 5 football in 2023, maintaining a 4-win program doesn’t cut it, but Schiano is unique to the history of Rutgers football. If this was a typical situation I’d bump this rating up by at least 2, but I wouldn’t blame Rutgers for keeping one eye on the old 2000s squads for another season.