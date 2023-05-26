Rapid Reaction: Gary Barta to step down as Iowa Hawkeyes athletic director

Off Tackle Empire has received word that Iowa Hawkeyes athletic director Gary “The Defendant” Barta is expected to step down as soon as today.

Sources: Iowa athletic director Gary Barta is expected to announce his retirement. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 26, 2023

It is being framed as his retirement, but retirement is often very temporary in sports.

Barta first assumed the mantle in the fall of 2006, inheriting head football coach Kirk Ferentz and head men’s basketball coach Steve Alford. For better or for worse, he has been one of the few athletic directors known by name across the entire conference. His Wikipedia page is completely dominated by the “Controversy while at Iowa” section, which has six subheadings, several of which have their own subheadings: “Title IX and Sexual Harassment Issues,” “Nepotism Concerns,” “Medical and Training Oversight,” “Racial Bias in Iowa Football,” “Other Concerns,” and “College Football Playoff Committee.”

First reactions from our Iowa writers!

Atinat: “Can’t wait to see how we fuck that up.”

Creighton: “NOT A DRILL! 100% sure he’s about to fall upwards (USC Trojans job is available)”

We’ll have more on Gary throughout the day as this story develops.