HELP WANTED: Interesting in Writing for OTE?

Are you a passionate fan of a Big Ten team? Interested in forcing dozens, if not hundreds of bots people to skip to the comments read your opinions?

We’d love to have you join the team at OTE. Here are some things to know!

What do you offer?

A platform for your hottest takes

Access to the company Slack

Not much else—you’re not making rent money (or even beer money).

This is a totally volunteer thing. Take it up with Vox Media and SBNation. I’m not holding you to any quotas; rather, if you have thoughts on Big Ten football and want to share them with the world, you’re welcome to join the team here in whatever capacity you’re available.

Must-Haves

Ability to write in (mostly) complete sentences, using your own ideas and words. Willingness to contribute to group-sourced articles and write your own (usually one a week, though we don’t set quotas). A passion for a particular Big Ten team. While we’re happy to give a young aspiring journalist a break, OTE isn’t a “breaking news” website—read a few articles and get a sense of the vibe here before jumping in. Engage in a few comment sections. You’ll be better off for it. Acceptance that, once “hired”, you’ll never watch another game of Big Ten football. Them’s the rules.

Teams Needed (in particular)

While those teams in particular don’t have a truly-dedicated blogger (and thus are higher-priority), we’re open to fans of any team.

I’m still interested and read this far. How do I “apply”?

Write a FanPost on a topic of your choosing, preferably your team- or Big Ten-related.

That’s about it! If you’ve published and I haven’t gotten back to you, drop me a line at minnesotawildcat at gmail dot com, and I’ll be sure to get you some feedback or let you know what’s up!

Thanks as always for reading Off Tackle Empire.