The Big Ten released its new schedule for 2024 and beyond, specifying the list of protected rivalries. We’ve covered this on the surface:

Not all were happy with the news.

Excluded from not just the list of protected rivalries but also from the “flex protect” series was the legendary trophy game between Michigan and Minnesota.

The shocking news of the loss of the opportunity to renew this rivalry hit college football fans hard, and figures from all over the sports world have offered their reactions to the sudden passing of the window of time in which the Little Brown Jug game could have been revived as A Thing.

Michigan-based correspondent Thumpasaurus: “This game was first played in 1892 and has been played 104 times! It’s actually pretty surprising that Illinois gets two more cracks at Ohio State for the Illibuck, but nobody bothered trying to do the Jug. I don’t even think Michigan fans even care about that trophy anymore, which is sad.”

Minnesota-based correspondent MNWildcat: “Anything that commemorates a time that something embarrassing happened to Michigan is A-OK in my book. The unbeatable 1903 Michigan team brought its high-scoring attack into Minneapolis and left after a 6-6 tie, and somewhere in all of this “Yost left his yug.” Won’t be the first rivalry struck down by the modernization of college football and won’t be the last donchaknow”

At press time, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had yet to respond to Off Tackle Empire’s request for comment.