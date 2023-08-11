Purdue Boilermakers Football 2023 - Record Predictions

All good things must end and Purdue week is no different. As the work week draws to an end so does Purdue week and that means it’s time for record predictions from the OTE writers. As a reminder, the schedule for the Boilermakers is as follows:

Saturday September 2, 12PM Fresno State Bulldogs - BTN

Saturday September 9, 12PM AT Virginia Tech Hokies - ESPN2

Saturday September 16, 7:30PM Syracuse Orange - NBC

Friday September 22, 7 PM wisconsin Badgers - FS1

Saturday September 30, 3:30/4/7:30 PM Illinois Fighting Illini - TBD

Saturday October 7, 3:30/4/7:30 PM AT Iowa Hawkeyes - TBD

Saturday October 14, TBA THE Ohio State Buckeyes - TBD

Saturday October 28, 12/3:30/4 PM AT Nebraska Cornhuskers - TBD

Saturday November 4, TBA AT Michigan Wolverines - TBD

Saturday November 11, TBA Minnesota Gophers - TBD

Saturday November 18, TBA AT Northwestern Wildcats - TBD

Saturday November 25, TBA Indiana Hoosiers - TBD

Non-Expert Opinions

BuffKomodo: I feel like I’m always guessing when it comes to record predictions. I guessed Ohio state will go 14-1 or something like that. Penn state at 9-3. Hell, Indiana at 4-8 I think. All those picks, they come with a grain of uneasy. This is not the case with Purdue though. Given the schedule, coach, and schedule, I feel 100% confident Purdue will be 7-6 this year. I can’t imagine anything else.

RockyMtnBlue: How do you predict a team that has giant player turnover and 100% coach turnover? On the plus side the west division gets the extra home game this year. On the downside, OSU + Michigan is a tough crossover draw, and unlike my Wolverines they play a real non-con. Let’s say 6-6 plus a bowl win.

Ru in VA: I’m gonna be honest, I know almost nothing about Purdue’s players outside of a simple glance and Hudson Card. Purdue is going to be a handful this year. I think Card has a higher ceiling than O’Connell, and Graham Harrell isn’t some dope with college gimmicks. Give me 8-4 with Ws over Fresno; Syracuse; Illinois; Iowa; Nebraska; Minnesota; NW; and Indiana.

RUready4Brazil: If that Fresno State game was away it would definitely be an ‘L’. Virginia Tech is not good and I have a lot more confidence in the boilers than when RU plays them. Syracuse isn’t great either and I have confidence in Purdue by Week 3. So a 3-0 start. Nine straight conference games after that with only two (Northwestern and Indiana) that should be an easy win? Michigan and OSU definite losses. I’m bearish so I’ll say 2-3 the rest of the way at best, 7-5 overall unless Card is awesome

misdreavus79: 6-6

deadread: I will make a prediction based on nothing but the vibes I choose to receive. I will go with 5-7. I have no idea how this season will go for the vast majority of the conference. This season will be a journey of discovery and wonder, I’m sure.

Boilerman31: New coach, new team, hard schedule. 4-8

MaximumSam: Loss to Incarnate Word in the playoffs

BoilerUp89: What did we learn this week? The new staff appears to be good at their jobs, but half the roster was turned over. Depth concerns at QB, linebacker, and offensive tackle loom while the kicking and punting options are unproven.

Could things completely fall apart if Purdue sees an injury at QB and the Boilermakers slide to a 2 win season? Certainly possible with the schedule. Could things click with the new staff and Purdue get back to 8 wins for a third year in a row? Also possible.

Despite all the writing I’ve done to preview the 2023 Purdue Boilermakers season, I have no idea what to expect when it comes to final record. I’m very high on the long term potential of this coaching staff at Purdue, but think it could be year 3 before everything clicks into place. 5.5 wins seems like the most reasonable average of all scenarios, but that’s not an actual possibility. So, I’ll go 6-6 (4-5) with a big win coming somewhere along the journey.

Poll Purdue will finish with... 9+ wins

8-4

7-5

6-6

5-7

4-8

3 wins or less vote view results 5% 9+ wins (3 votes)

5% 8-4 (3 votes)

18% 7-5 (11 votes)

40% 6-6 (24 votes)

27% 5-7 (16 votes)

3% 4-8 (2 votes)

0% 3 wins or less (0 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

Poll In the Big Ten West, Purdue ... Repeats at West champion

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

I’m a Northwestern fan and refuse to admit how bad this season is going to be vote view results 9% Repeats at West champion (5 votes)

5% 2nd (3 votes)

38% 3rd (21 votes)

22% 4th (12 votes)

14% 5th (8 votes)

7% 6th (4 votes)

1% I’m a Northwestern fan and refuse to admit how bad this season is going to be (1 vote) 54 votes total Vote Now

Thanks for participating in Purdue week. I’ll drop Mailbag answers sometime this weekend.