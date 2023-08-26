Week 0 Gamethread: College Football’s BACK!

Welcome back to college football.

Today’s not opening day, no matter what the NBC talking heads will try to tell you—that came on Thursday night in Valley City, North Dakota, when the Valley City State Vikings took down their rivals the Jamestown Jimmies for the Paint Bucket.

We’ve got some perfectly cromulent football, though, for the second day of the season, and here’s your place to talk about those games. Usual rules apply: no illegal streams, no porn, no questioning Dead Read’s rules.

Here are the games you’ll get:

Navy Midshipmen vs. #13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

1:30pm | NBC | ND -20.5 | O/U 50

At Aviva Stadium, Dublin, IE

North Alabama Lions vs. Mercer Bears

2:30pm | ESPN | at Montgomery, AL (FCS Kickoff)

UTEP Miners vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

4:30pm | CBSSN | UTEP -1 | O/U 52.5

UMass Minutemen at New Mexico State Aggies

6pm | ESPN | NMSU -7.5 | O/U 45

Ohio Bobcats at San Diego State Aztecs

6pm | FS1 | SDSU -2.5 | O/U 48

Fordham Rams at Albany Great Danes

6pm | FloSports

Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors at Vanderbilt Commodores

6:30pm | SECN | Vandy -17.5 | O/U 56

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers

6:30pm | ABC | at Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta (MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff)

San Jose State Spartans at #6 USC Trojans

7pm | Pac-12 Network lololol | USC -31 | O/U 66.5

FIU Sunblazers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

8pm | CBSSN | LT -12 | O/U 58

Because I lack the grace, charm, and wit of Dead Read, I won’t leave you with a sonnet. Rather, here’s the greatest free-verse poem ever written:

Enjoy the games. Thanks for joining us here at OTE.