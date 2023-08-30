 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Big Ten Record Predictions, Standings Projections, Picks

Could there be a four-way tie in the West? Could Penn State go undefeated in the East? Predictions for the full Big Ten season:

By MNWildcat
NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Penn State at Utah Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Otherwise we’ll go top-to-bottom in order of predictions within each division. Decimal places just to differentiate ties in the West, because...dear god.

Big Ten West

Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Predicted: 7.8-4.2 (5.3-3.7)
  • High: 9-3 (7-2) — He was a high school quarterback
  • Low: 6-6 (4-5) — BuffKomodo
  • Std. Dev.: .94 wins (overall), 1.03 (B1G)

Wisconsin Badgers

  • Predicted: 7.7-4.3 (5.2-3.8)
  • High: 9-3 (7-2) — GoForThree, Larry31
  • Low: 5-7 (3-5) —Thumpasaurus
  • Std. Dev.: 1.22 (overall), 1.21 (B1G)

Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Predicted: 7.6-4.4 (5.1-3.9)
  • High: 9-3 (6-3) — Kind of..., MNW, RockyMtnBlue, Thump, WSR
  • Low: 4-8 (2-7) — BigRedTwice
  • Low, unserious: 0-12 (0-9) — misdreavus
  • Std. Dev.: 1.50 (overall), 1.23 (B1G)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Predicted: 7.2-4.8 (5.0-4.0)
  • High: 8-4 (6-3) — Brian Gillis, WSR
  • Low: 6-6 (4-5) — BoilerUp89
  • Std. Dev.: .68 (overall), .53 (B1G)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Predicted: 6.2-5.8 (3.6-5.4)
  • High: 8-4 (6-3) — BRT
  • Low: 3-9 (2-7) — WSR
  • Std. Dev.: 1.21 (overall), 1.12 (B1G)

Purdue Boilermakers

  • Predicted: 5.7-6.3 (3.5-5.5)
  • High: 8-4 (6-3) — BRT
  • Low: 5-7 (2-7) — Larry31
  • Std. Dev.: .98 (overall), .99 (B1G)

Northwestern Wildcats

  • Predicted: 2.4-9.6 (0.5-8.5)
  • High: 4-8 (2-7) — GoForThree, MNW
  • Low: 1-11 (0-9) — HWAHSQB, WSR
  • Std. Dev.: .91 (overall), .74 (B1G)

Big Ten East

Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Predicted: 10.8-1.2 (8.2-0.8)
  • High: 12-0 (9-0) — BuffKomodo, RockyMtnBlue, RUReady, WSR
  • Low: 9-3 (7-2) — Thumpasaurus
  • Std. Dev.: .94 (overall), .77 (B1G)

Michigan Wolverines

  • Predicted: 10.5-1.5 (7.5-1.5)
  • High: 12-0 (9-0) — Thump
  • Low: 9-3 (6-3) — BRT, RockyMtnBlue
  • Std. Dev.: .83 (overall and B1G)

Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Predicted: 10.5-1.5 (7.5-1.5)
  • High: 12-0 (9-0) — BRT
  • Low: 9-3 (6-3) — BuffKomodo
  • Std. Dev.: .74 (overall and B1G)

Maryland Terrapins

  • Predicted: 7.7-4.3 (4.7-4.3)
  • High: 9-3 (6-3) — BoilerUp89, Larry31, Thumpasaurus, WSR
  • Low: 6-6 (3-6) — Dead Read, GoForThree, HWAHSQB, MNW
  • Std. Dev.: 1.23 (overall), 1.22 (B1G)

Michigan State Spartans

  • Predicted: 5.7-6.3 (3.7-5.3)
  • High: 8-4 (6-3) — Dead Read
  • Low: 4-8 (2-7) — BoilerUp89, Larry31
  • Std. Dev.: 1.18 (overall and B1G)

Indiana Hoosiers

  • Predicted: 3.5-8.5 (1.6-7.4)
  • High: 5-7 (3-6) — BRT
  • Low: 2-10 (0-9) — Kind of...
  • Std. Dev.: .83 (overall), .74 (B1G)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Predicted: 3.8-8.2 (1.4-7.6)
  • High: 5-7 (2-7) — Dead Read, Kind of..., misdreavus79
  • Low: 3-9 (0-9) — WSR
  • Std. Dev.: .77 (overall), .63 (B1G)

Full Conference Predictions

