Need to catch up? We’ve got the slate of Closing Arguments here:

Otherwise we’ll go top-to-bottom in order of predictions within each division. Decimal places just to differentiate ties in the West, because...dear god.

Big Ten West

Illinois Fighting Illini

Predicted: 7.8-4.2 (5.3-3.7)

7.8-4.2 (5.3-3.7) High: 9-3 (7-2) — He was a high school quarterback

9-3 (7-2) — He was a high school quarterback Low: 6-6 (4-5) — BuffKomodo

6-6 (4-5) — BuffKomodo Std. Dev.: .94 wins (overall), 1.03 (B1G)

Wisconsin Badgers

Predicted: 7.7-4.3 (5.2-3.8)

7.7-4.3 (5.2-3.8) High: 9-3 (7-2) — GoForThree, Larry31

9-3 (7-2) — GoForThree, Larry31 Low: 5-7 (3-5) —Thumpasaurus

5-7 (3-5) —Thumpasaurus Std. Dev.: 1.22 (overall), 1.21 (B1G)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Predicted: 7.6-4.4 (5.1-3.9)

7.6-4.4 (5.1-3.9) High: 9-3 (6-3) — Kind of..., MNW, RockyMtnBlue, Thump, WSR

9-3 (6-3) — Kind of..., MNW, RockyMtnBlue, Thump, WSR Low: 4-8 (2-7) — BigRedTwice

4-8 (2-7) — BigRedTwice Low, unserious: 0-12 (0-9) — misdreavus

0-12 (0-9) — misdreavus Std. Dev.: 1.50 (overall), 1.23 (B1G)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Predicted: 7.2-4.8 (5.0-4.0)

7.2-4.8 (5.0-4.0) High: 8-4 (6-3) — Brian Gillis, WSR

8-4 (6-3) — Brian Gillis, WSR Low: 6-6 (4-5) — BoilerUp89

6-6 (4-5) — BoilerUp89 Std. Dev.: .68 (overall), .53 (B1G)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Predicted: 6.2-5.8 (3.6-5.4)

6.2-5.8 (3.6-5.4) High: 8-4 (6-3) — BRT

8-4 (6-3) — BRT Low: 3-9 (2-7) — WSR

3-9 (2-7) — WSR Std. Dev.: 1.21 (overall), 1.12 (B1G)

Purdue Boilermakers

Predicted: 5.7-6.3 (3.5-5.5)

5.7-6.3 (3.5-5.5) High: 8-4 (6-3) — BRT

8-4 (6-3) — BRT Low: 5-7 (2-7) — Larry31

5-7 (2-7) — Larry31 Std. Dev.: .98 (overall), .99 (B1G)

Northwestern Wildcats

Predicted: 2.4-9.6 (0.5-8.5)

2.4-9.6 (0.5-8.5) High: 4-8 (2-7) — GoForThree, MNW

4-8 (2-7) — GoForThree, MNW Low: 1-11 (0-9) — HWAHSQB, WSR

1-11 (0-9) — HWAHSQB, WSR Std. Dev.: .91 (overall), .74 (B1G)

Big Ten East

Ohio State Buckeyes

Predicted: 10.8-1.2 (8.2-0.8)

10.8-1.2 (8.2-0.8) High: 12-0 (9-0) — BuffKomodo, RockyMtnBlue, RUReady, WSR

12-0 (9-0) — BuffKomodo, RockyMtnBlue, RUReady, WSR Low: 9-3 (7-2) — Thumpasaurus

9-3 (7-2) — Thumpasaurus Std. Dev.: .94 (overall), .77 (B1G)

Michigan Wolverines

Predicted: 10.5-1.5 (7.5-1.5)

10.5-1.5 (7.5-1.5) High: 12-0 (9-0) — Thump

12-0 (9-0) — Thump Low: 9-3 (6-3) — BRT, RockyMtnBlue

9-3 (6-3) — BRT, RockyMtnBlue Std. Dev.: .83 (overall and B1G)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Predicted: 10.5-1.5 (7.5-1.5)

10.5-1.5 (7.5-1.5) High: 12-0 (9-0) — BRT

12-0 (9-0) — BRT Low: 9-3 (6-3) — BuffKomodo

9-3 (6-3) — BuffKomodo Std. Dev.: .74 (overall and B1G)

Maryland Terrapins

Predicted: 7.7-4.3 (4.7-4.3)

7.7-4.3 (4.7-4.3) High: 9-3 (6-3) — BoilerUp89, Larry31, Thumpasaurus, WSR

9-3 (6-3) — BoilerUp89, Larry31, Thumpasaurus, WSR Low: 6-6 (3-6) — Dead Read, GoForThree, HWAHSQB, MNW

6-6 (3-6) — Dead Read, GoForThree, HWAHSQB, MNW Std. Dev.: 1.23 (overall), 1.22 (B1G)

Michigan State Spartans

Predicted: 5.7-6.3 (3.7-5.3)

5.7-6.3 (3.7-5.3) High: 8-4 (6-3) — Dead Read

8-4 (6-3) — Dead Read Low: 4-8 (2-7) — BoilerUp89, Larry31

4-8 (2-7) — BoilerUp89, Larry31 Std. Dev.: 1.18 (overall and B1G)

Indiana Hoosiers

Predicted: 3.5-8.5 (1.6-7.4)

3.5-8.5 (1.6-7.4) High: 5-7 (3-6) — BRT

5-7 (3-6) — BRT Low: 2-10 (0-9) — Kind of...

2-10 (0-9) — Kind of... Std. Dev.: .83 (overall), .74 (B1G)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Predicted: 3.8-8.2 (1.4-7.6)

3.8-8.2 (1.4-7.6) High: 5-7 (2-7) — Dead Read, Kind of..., misdreavus79

5-7 (2-7) — Dead Read, Kind of..., misdreavus79 Low: 3-9 (0-9) — WSR

3-9 (0-9) — WSR Std. Dev.: .77 (overall), .63 (B1G)

Full Conference Predictions

Feel free to mock what you find objectionable and share your predictions in the comments!