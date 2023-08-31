College Football Week 1 Schedule Guide: Don’t Watch This; Watch That

It’s Move-In Day here on campus. Barely past 30 years old and still not out of breath when I climb a couple flights of stairs, I never feel older or fatter than I do today.
We’re all supposedly at our prime on Day 1, and something about where fashion has gone in the last decade makes me feel particularly old: shorts are shorter, tops are more cropped than ever, hair is somehow simultaneously longer (on top and in back) and shorter (on the sides) than ever before.
- Spring Break, 1986 Photo by Robert Alexander/Archive Photos/Getty Images
- Arizona State students at a party, undated but believed to be 1993 Photo by mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images
- THE SKY IS FALLING!—4-17-2003—Students watch in awe as a 30 gallon plastic trash can full of pink liquid sprays out after being tossed out from the 8th floor of the Engineering Center on the Boulder campus on Thursday during the annual Egg Drop contest. Photo By Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post via Getty Images
- MIAMI: Gillette’s K.I.S.S. (Keep It Smooth Shaven) Spring Break, 201 Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Gillette
- Back to school fashion, 2013 YouTube
- Men’s fashion, 2023 https://modernteen.co/college-guy-outfits/
- 2023 https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/10-flawless-college-outfit-ideas-190400697.html
My kid went back to daycare last Tuesday. In the past, it was eyes-wide-open, excited kid to see all the toys and barely giving us a second glance. Instead, after three months home with me—daddy daycare beat the second mortgage that is childcare—or just turning one last Friday, every drop-off is an ordeal. She screams. She cries. It lasts for 10 minutes after we leave. Here we thought we had a well-adjusted kid and the hardest part would be leaving them at college when they turn 18. Idiots, thinking we know anything.
I had planned, originally, to make this about how it’s going to be even harder to do Power Polls now that the Big Ten will have 18 teams in 2024—as of this writing, at least. I had even begun cooking up a list and was going to explore them in-depth, with the idea that while doing things like Archer or Game of Thrones or B-side Sufjan Stevens cuts is hypothetically limitless, it’s fun in my mind to have a list of 18 things to pair, one-to-one, with a Big Ten team.
Not a lot of things come in eighteens! My ideas:
- Groups on the periodic table
- Chapters of the Bhagavad Gita.
- Years of adolescence/childhood
- Holes on a golf course
- Tracks on this specific Bruce Springsteen album
You can tell me what else there should be. Today’s “three hour-and-a-half meetings in 6 hours day,” and I naively thought “Oh, that extra half-hour will be when I finish DWT;WT,” not “Oh, that’s when another colleague is going to take me to lunch and then try to get me to co-write his grant so he doesn’t have to learn digital history methods.”
See? Idiot, thinking you know anything.
Thursday Evening
Don’t Watch This
Eastern Illinois at Indiana State [5pm, ESPN+]
North Greenville at Charleston Southern [5pm, ESPN+]
West Virginia State at Morehead State [5pm, ESPN+]
Elon Phoenix at Wake Forest Demon Deacons [6pm, ACCN]
Kent State Golden Flashes at UCF Citronauts (-36, O/U 56) [6pm, FS1]
Rhode Island Rams at Georgia State Panthers [6pm, ESPN+]
St. Francis (PA) Red Flash at Western Michigan Broncos [6pm, ESPN+]
Shorter Hawks at Samford Bulldogs [6pm, ESPN+]
Florida Gators at #14 Utah Utes (-6.5, O/U 45.5) [7pm, ESPN]
South Dakota Coyotes at Missouri Tigers [7pm, SECN]
UA-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Tulsa Golden Hurricane [7pm, ESPN+]
NC A&T Eagles at UAB Blazers [7pm, ESPN+]
Watch That
Glenville State at Northwood (MI)
1pm | GMAC Digital Network
NC State Wolfpack at UConn Huskies
6:30pm | CBSSN | NCSt -14.5 | O/U 47
Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
7pm | FOX | Minnesota -7 | O/U 45.5
In a testament to the true bureaucratic hell that is an academic department, we were planning a happy hour after the last of three departmental and college-wide meetings today. It was to begin at 3pm.
One retiring faculty member proposed a cocktail bar downtown (it’s a small town, that doesn’t mean much). It sounded good!
Yesterday, finally, one colleague actually bothered to check their hours. They did not open until 5pm. So it was time to propose another one.
The townie bar downtown and the brewery across the street from campus—god bless wisconsin for some very specific things—are for some reason anathema to a very specific subset of our department. They were ruled out.
One colleague finally had the brilliant idea to start at a beer bar downtown, then move over to the distillery’s cocktail lounge, which opens at 4pm. So we went from no happy hour to no townie bars to TWO bars in the span of two hours.
Did you know that, in Wisconsin, your first DWI is just a traffic offense?
Then, today in the departmental meeting, some folks complained that a cocktail bar was too stiff a drink for their drive home. So we settled on the brewery across the street from campus.
Hooray for finally being a voting faculty member, after these five years of grinding across America.
Poll
College football is BACK for the second straight week, and so I will be watching...
-
7%
NC State AT UConn
-
80%
Husker-ROW
-
4%
You think I wouldn’t see Glenville State-Northwood on there, MNW?
-
7%
Something else really intrigues me here
It’s late and I’m drunk (on Thursday)...
You Can’t Watch This
Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Arizona State Sun Devils [9pm, Pac-12]
Poll
You can’t vote in this poll
This poll is closed
-
0%
Goddamnit, MNW
Friday Evening
Don’t Watch This
Howard Bison at Eastern Michigan Eagles [5:30pm, ESPN+]
Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans (-14, O/U 45.5) [6pm, FS1]
Miami Hydroxide Redhawks at Miami Fluoride Hurricanes (-17, O/U 45.5) [6pm, ACCN]
Missouri State Bears at Kansas Jayhawks [7pm, ESPN+]
Watch That
Louisville Cardinals at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
6:30pm | ESPN | Lhvl -7.5 | O/U 48.5
Y’know what? Maybe watch the Battle of Miami. Good God.
Also, I realized as I’m doing this frantically before/during another meeting that SBNation fucked up its Chorus editor so that now when I run the auto-tag and link function to hyperlink team names, it only works if the text is in Paragraph format, not heading format. So none of these games will be tagged from here on out. God I loathe this place.
Poll
Friday evening! What’s on?
-
25%
Fire up Chips!
-
25%
The Battle for Miami
-
7%
Lhvl-Wreck
-
15%
I’ll be down at the local high school, telling everyone who’ll listen that I could’ve made State if only Coach would’ve put me in.
-
27%
Something else, probably.
It’s late and I’m drunk (on Friday)...
Don’t Watch This
probably baseball
Watch That
Stanford Cardinal at Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors
10pm | CBSSN | Stanford -3.5 | O/U 59.5
I don’t know anything about Stanford in the 2023 season, but I do know Hawai’i looked vaguely competent at points in their one-score loss at Vanderbilt in Week 1. It’s a testament to how Timmy Chang has shored up that program and motivated them to play in the wake of the devastating Maui fires.
Go Bows.
Poll
It’s late on Friday, you’re drunk, and...
-
51%
HELL YEAH, TREE-BOWS IT IS
-
3%
whatever the bar has on
-
45%
lol i passed out hours ago
Saturday Morning
Don’t Watch This
East Carolina Pirates at #2 Michigan Wolverines (-36, O/U 52) [11am, Peacock]
Virginia Cavaliers at #12 Tennessee Volunteers (-28, O/U 56) [11am, ABC]
Colorado Buffaloes at #17 TCU Horned Frogs (-20.5, O/U 64) [11am, FOX]
Arkansas State Red Wolves at #20 Oklahoma Sooners (-35, O/U 58.5) [11am, ESPN]
Utah State Aggies at #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (-25, O/U 44.5) [11am, FS1]
Balls Tate Robotbirds at Kentucky Wildcats (-26.5, O/U 49) [11am, SECN]
Bowling Green Falcons away (+9.5, O/U 50) [11am, CBSSN]
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs (-20, O/U 65.5) [11am, ESPNU]
Northern Illinois at Boston College (-9, O/U 50.5) [11am, ACCN]
Long Island Sharks at Ohio Bobcats [11am, no tv?]
Western Carolina at Arkansas [12pm, ESPN+]
Bobby Morris at Air Force [12pm, MNW]
Watch That
Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers
11am | BTN | Purdue -3.5 | O/U 48
Addressing the college of arts and sciences, the provost is currently bragging about our business administration and nursing programs. I do not think she knows which meeting she is addressing.
Poll
Morning?
-
76%
Purdue-Fresno
-
7%
My Big Ten team is playing at this time
-
15%
Soccer?
Saturday Afternoon
Don’t Watch This
See the spreadsheet, I’m out of time.
Watch That
Akron Zips at Temple Owls
1pm | ESPN+ | Temple -9.5 | O/U 56.5
USF Brahman Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
2:30pm | CBSSN | WKU -11.5 | O/U 69.5
California Golden Bears at North Texas Mean Green
3pm | ESPNU | Cal -6.5 | O/U 54.5
I love student papers when you can tell they were up against the clock, the word count, or both, and they just fucking phone the rest of it in.
Poll
Afternoon! MNW’s out on the boat, I’m watching...
-
11%
Akron-Temple
-
5%
USF-WKU and all the points
-
8%
Cal-MEAN GREEN
-
26%
my big ten team yadda yadda
-
47%
dear god mnw just go to the happy hour it’s not worth this
Saturday Evening
Don’t Watch This
See the spreadsheet.
Watch That
UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars
6pm | FS1 | UTSA -1.5 | O/U 60.5
#21 North Carolina Tar Heels at South Carolina Gamecocks
6:30pm | ABC | UNC -2.5 | O/U 64.5
Texas Tech Red Raiders at Wyoming Cowboys
6:30pm | CBS | Tech -14 | O/U 51.5
These are great. Go Coogs.
Love you, Houston. This one is for you. #GoCoogs | #TEAM pic.twitter.com/X2Ul4SWwf5— Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) August 31, 2023
Poll
Evenin’ [/tips hat]
-
6%
UTSA-Houston
-
18%
Carolina
-
28%
GIMME GAMES AT ALTITUDE, GO POKES
-
18%
my big ten team
-
28%
something else
It’s late and I’m drunk...
Don’t Watch This
Western Illinois Leathernecks at New Mexico State Aggies [8pm, ESPN+]
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Wildcats [9pm, Pac-12]
Sam Houston Bearkats at BYU Cougars (-20, O/U 46.5) [9:15pm, FS1]
Idaho State Bengals at San Diego State Aztecs [9:30pm, CBSSN]
Watch That
Incarnate Word Cardinals at UTEP Miners
8pm | ESPN+ | Line, O/U TBD
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UCLA Bruins
9:30pm | ESPN | UCLA -14.5 | O/U 66
UTEP looked so bad against Jacksonville State and UIW’s offense is historically so fast and fun that I could see the Cardinals sticking around here for a little bit.
Coastal-UCLA’s as good as we get, but unfortunately Chadwell’s gone off to fundamentalistier pastures (pastors?), so the Chants may not have quite the same success rate.
Poll
Too hot to have a fire. It’s late, I’m drunk, I’m inside, I’m watching...
-
6%
UIW-UTEP
-
44%
Coastal-UCLA
-
10%
something else
-
0%
whatever the bar has on
-
37%
lol i passed out hours ago
Sunday
Don’t Watch This
They’re all good Sunday games, Brent.
Well, except one.
#5 LSU Tigers (-2.5, O/U 58) vs. #8 Florida State Seminoles [6:30pm, ABC]
Brian Kelly back to talking normal yet?
Watch That
Northwestern Wildcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
11am | CBS | RU -6.5 | O/U 40.5
Watch it because: You’re sick and in need of penance after Mass.
#18 Oregon State Beavers at San Jose State Spartans
2:30pm | CBS | OSU -16.5 | O/U 54.5
Watch it because: You decided Northwestern-Rutgers wasn’t penance enough. Sinner.
Virginia Union vs. Morehouse
3pm | NFLN | Black Hall of Fame Game
Watch it because: D-II athletes duking it out while celebrating some cool HBCU legacy.
Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee
6pm | ESPNU | Red Tails Classic
Watch it because: It beats watching LSU-Florida State.
Poll
Which Sunday game are you most excited for?
-
70%
Northwestern-Rutgers
-
2%
OSU-SJSU
-
0%
VUU-Morehouse
-
0%
FVSU-Tuskegee
-
2%
They’re all good games
-
8%
...well, all of them except that one.
-
16%
...well, all of them except Rutgers-Northwestern.
Monday
Don’t Watch This
Reluctantly, Watch That
#9 Clemson Tigers vs. Duke Blue Devils
7pm | ESPN | Clemson -13 | O/U 55.5
Off to avoid the gaze of freshman and their families as I sweat my ass off, dodging blue move-in bins on the way to my illegally-parked car. Which, come to think of it, has been that way for 6 hours.
See you all at the Happier Hour.
