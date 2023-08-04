Your Ohio State Buckeyes: 2023 Predictions

You’ve seen the food, and you’ve seen the offense, and you’ve seen the defense, and now it’s time to put a pencil to the paper and say what is going to happen this season. First, another look at the schedule.

September 2nd: @ Indiana Hoosiers

September 9th: Youngstown State Penguins

September 16th: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

September 23rd: @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

October 7th: Maryland Terrapins

October 14th: @ Purdue Boilermakers

October 21st: Penn State Nittany Lions

October 28th: @ Wisconsin Badgers

November 4th: @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

November 11th: Michigan State Spartans

November 18th: Minnesota Golden Gophers

November 25th: @ Michigan Wolverines

Writers? Writers.

midreavus79: Oh it was Ohio state week I was missing. Duh!

BoilerUp89: 0-11-1. Wait, that’s what I want, not a prediction. Prediction time: 10-2

RockyMtnBlue: I’m assuming the tie is Notre Dame. Makes sense. Wouldn’t want to give those bastards something to feel good about.

BuffKomodo: 14-1 with a Natty

midreavus79: 11-1

RockyMtnBlue: 13-2. Loss to ‘Bama in the title game.

MNW: 10-2 with a nice bowl game on New Year’s Day that the fanbase is displeased with. There I go again, manifesting.

MaximumSam: You know, I like the team. Yes, quarterback and offensive line are a question mark, but they aren’t lacking options there. The defense is going to have more talent than last year, and it can only help to have an extra year in the system. So I’m confident in OSU having another strong team (really going out on a limb with that one).

I’m not the biggest fan of the schedule. Road games against Notre Dame and Michigan will be tough, as will the home tilt with Penn State. Plus, a road game with the New Fickells right after Penn State and Minny right before Michigan both have trouble spelled all over them. Hard for me to see the Bucks get through this unscathed. I’m going 10-2 and just missing the last edition of whatever playoff format we have now.