It’s not often we get to hear from our writers emeriti—or our regular writers, for that matter—so when one emerges from the drunken haze of a golf course, you give him the reins. That’s responsible editing, right?

Boilerman31: Late to the game, drunk from the company golf outing and don’t care.

So here’s my thought: add Stanford and Notre Dame.

Then you have more natural groups of 5 for 4 divisions and say you’ll play your base division plus a rotating division for football.

East: Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan

South: Purdue, Indiana, Sparty, Illinois, ND

North: Whisky, NW, Minny, Nebby, Iowa

West: USC, UCLA, Oregon, Wash, Stanford

If Michigan/Ohio State don’t want to be in the same division, then they can sacrifice a non-con game to play each other each year. Discuss.

Larry31: LOL. Fuck you, Boilerman. Your groupings retain the B1G East, minus IU and MSU. No, thanks.

BoilerUp89: That South division would be so much fun.

BuffKomodo: Everything checks out to me. Motion to vote?

MNW: Seconded.

He was a high school quarterback: Looks pretty great to me. Keeps the quadrangle of hate intact.

Thumpasaurus, also drinking and not understanding the drill: I FEEL LIKE I AM THE ONLY COLLEGE FOOTBALL FAN IN THE FUCKING UNIVERSE THAT ISN’T 100% SURE THAT BRAELON ALLEN GETS 2,400 RUSHING YARDS AND 1000+ THROUGH THE AIR