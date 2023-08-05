 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Brief Conference Realignment Proposal: Notre Dame to the Big Ten, and...

An old friend emerges from the mist, ready to tell us how to live our lives. (And also...Notre Dame to the Big Ten?)

By MNWildcat and Boilerman31
It’s not often we get to hear from our writers emeriti—or our regular writers, for that matter—so when one emerges from the drunken haze of a golf course, you give him the reins. That’s responsible editing, right?

Boilerman31: Late to the game, drunk from the company golf outing and don’t care.

So here’s my thought: add Stanford and Notre Dame.

Then you have more natural groups of 5 for 4 divisions and say you’ll play your base division plus a rotating division for football.

  • East: Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan
  • South: Purdue, Indiana, Sparty, Illinois, ND
  • North: Whisky, NW, Minny, Nebby, Iowa
  • West: USC, UCLA, Oregon, Wash, Stanford

If Michigan/Ohio State don’t want to be in the same division, then they can sacrifice a non-con game to play each other each year. Discuss.

Larry31: LOL. Fuck you, Boilerman. Your groupings retain the B1G East, minus IU and MSU. No, thanks.

BoilerUp89: That South division would be so much fun.

BuffKomodo: Everything checks out to me. Motion to vote?

MNW: Seconded.

He was a high school quarterback: Looks pretty great to me. Keeps the quadrangle of hate intact.

Thumpasaurus, also drinking and not understanding the drill: I FEEL LIKE I AM THE ONLY COLLEGE FOOTBALL FAN IN THE FUCKING UNIVERSE THAT ISN’T 100% SURE THAT BRAELON ALLEN GETS 2,400 RUSHING YARDS AND 1000+ THROUGH THE AIR

