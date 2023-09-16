Week 3: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Minnesota Gophers vs (20) North Carolina Tar Heels
230pm | ESPN | PSU -7.5 | O/U 51
Northwestern Wildcats vs (21) Duke Blue Devils
230pm | ACCN | DUKE -18.5 | O/U 48.5
Western Michigan Broncos vs (25) Iowa Hawkeyes
230pm | BTN | IOWA -28.5 | O/U 42
Virginia Tech Hokies vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights
230pm | BTN | RUT -7 | O/U 37
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs (6) Ohio State Buckeyes
3pm | FOX | OSU -29.5 | O/U 64
(8) Washington Huskies vs Michigan State Spartans
4pm | PCOCK | UW -17 | O/U 56
