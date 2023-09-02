 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 1: B1G Early Game Thread

First look at the new Iowa Pre-Punt Platoon Offense

By Dead Read
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 TransPerfect Music City Bowl Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

East Carolina Pirates vs (2) Michigan Wolverines

11am | PCOCK | MICH -36 | O/U 51.5

Utah State Aggies vs (25) Iowa Hawkeyes

11am | FS1 | IA -23.5 | O/U 43

Fresno State Bulldogs vs Purdue Boilermakers

11am | BTN | PUR -3.5 | O/U 47

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.

Sonnet LXXXV

My tongue-tied Muse in manners holds her still,

While comments of your praise, richly compiled,

Reserve their character with golden quill

And precious phrase by all the Muses filed.

I think good thoughts whilst other write good words,

And like unletter’d clerk still cry ‘Amen’

To every hymn that able spirit affords

In polish’d form of well-refined pen.

Hearing you praised, I say ‘’Tis so, ‘tis true,’

And to the most of praise add something more;

But that is in my thought, whose love to you,

Though words come hindmost, holds his rank before.

Then others for the breath of words respect,

Me for my dumb thoughts, speaking in effect.

Loading comments...