Week 1: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

(3) Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers
230pm | CBS | OSU -30 | O/U 59
Buffalo Bulls vs (19) wisconsin badgers
230pm | FS1 | wisc -28 | O/U 53
Towson Tigers vs Maryland Terrapins
230pm | BTN | NL | O/U N/A
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.
