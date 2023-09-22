 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 4: B1G Friday Game Thread

By Dead Read
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Syracuse at Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

wisconsin badgers vs Purdue Boilermakers

6pm | FS1 | wisc -5.5 | O/U 53.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.

Sonnet XCVII

How like a winter hath my absence been

From thee, the pleasure of the fleeting year!

What freezings have I felt, what dark days seen!

What old December’s bareness every where!

And yet this time removed was summer’s time,

The teeming autumn, big with rich increase,

Bearing the wanton burden of the prime,

Like widow’d wombs after their lords’ decease:

Yet this abundant issue seem’d to me

But hope of orphans and unfather’d fruit;

For summer and his pleasures wait on thee,

And, thou away, the very birds are mute;

Or, if they sing, ‘tis with so dull a cheer

That leaves look pale, dreading the winter’s near.

Loading comments...