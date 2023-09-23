Week 4: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Florida Atlantic Owls vs Illinois Fighting Illini
230pm | BTN | ILL -15.5 | O/U 45.5
Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan State Spartans
230pm | NBC | MD -7.5 | O/U 52.5
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Nebraska Cornhuskers
230pm | BTN | NEB -21 | O/U 47
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.
Sonnet XCIX
The forward violet thus did I chide:
Sweet thief, whence didst thou steal thy sweet that smells,
If not from my love’s breath? The purple pride
Which on thy soft cheek for complexion dwells
In my love’s veins thou hast too grossly dyed.
The lily I condemned for thy hand,
And buds of marjoram had stol’n thy hair:
The roses fearfully on thorns did stand,
One blushing shame, another white despair;
A third, nor red nor white, had stol’n of both
And to his robbery had annex’d thy breath;
But, for his theft, in pride of all his growth
A vengeful canker eat him up to death.
More flowers I noted, yet I none could see
But sweet or colour it had stol’n from thee.
