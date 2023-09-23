 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 4: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

By Dead Read
/ new
Northern Illinois v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Florida Atlantic Owls vs Illinois Fighting Illini

230pm | BTN | ILL -15.5 | O/U 45.5

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan State Spartans

230pm | NBC | MD -7.5 | O/U 52.5

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Nebraska Cornhuskers

230pm | BTN | NEB -21 | O/U 47

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.

Sonnet XCIX

The forward violet thus did I chide:

Sweet thief, whence didst thou steal thy sweet that smells,

If not from my love’s breath? The purple pride

Which on thy soft cheek for complexion dwells

In my love’s veins thou hast too grossly dyed.

The lily I condemned for thy hand,

And buds of marjoram had stol’n thy hair:

The roses fearfully on thorns did stand,

One blushing shame, another white despair;

A third, nor red nor white, had stol’n of both

And to his robbery had annex’d thy breath;

But, for his theft, in pride of all his growth

A vengeful canker eat him up to death.

More flowers I noted, yet I none could see

But sweet or colour it had stol’n from thee.

Loading comments...