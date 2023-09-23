Week 4: B1G Evening Game Thread

(6) Ohio State Buckeyes vs (9) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
630pm | NBC | OSU -3 | O/U 55.5
(24) Iowa Hawkeyes vs (7) Penn State Nittany Lions
630pm | CBS | PSU -14.5 | O/U 40
Akron Zips vs Indiana Hoosiers
630pm | BTN | IND -17 | O/U 46
Minnesota Gophers vs Northwestern Wildcat
630pm | BTN | MINN -11 | O/U 39.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.
Sonnet C
Where art thou, Muse, that thou forget’st so long
To speak of that which gives thee all thy might?
Spend’st thou thy fury on some worthless song,
Darkening thy power to lend base subjects light?
Return, forgetful Muse, and straight redeem
In gentle numbers time so idly spent;
Sing to the ear that doth thy lays esteem
And gives thy pen both skill and argument.
Rise, resty Muse, my love’s sweet face survey,
If Time have any wrinkle graven there;
If any, be a satire to decay,
And make Time’s spoils despised every where.
Give my love fame faster than Time wastes life;
So thou prevent’st his scythe and crooked knife.
