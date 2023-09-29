Friday Night Open Thread: Skyline After Dark

Good evening. In case you’re one of the degenerates—like me—who have nothing better to do with their Friday night and will be watching some assy college football, c’mon in.

Some tough news, though, for fans of “More Dumb College Football”: the NCAA has vetoed a potential Cincinnati Chili Bowl game that would’ve been hosted on The CW. Stewart Mandel also then showed his whole ass on Twitter:

No one wants to see a coach get a vat of chili dumped on his head. https://t.co/LmaohcZPE5 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 29, 2023

To be clear: it is the editorial policy of Off Tackle Empire and everyone with half a brain that this is a great idea—both the Chili Bowl and dumping chili on the head of the winning coach. You’d see Bret Bielema just tip back in his chair and open his mouth after Illinois beat West Virginia, 9-7.

Football

6pm | ESPN | Lhvl -3 | O/U 55

Columbia Lions at Princeton Tigers

6pm | ESPNU | Princeton -6.5 | O/U 40.5

#10 Utah Utes at #19 Oregon State Beavers

8pm | FS1 | Beavers -3.5 | O/U 44.5

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at UTEP Miners

8pm | CBSSN | UTEP -1 | O/U 53

Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU Cougars

9:15pm | ESPN | Skyline -2 | O/U 48.5

Other Stuff

Big Ten Volleyball

#2 Nebraska at #17 Purdue [6pm, BTN]

#15 Penn State at Illinois [8pm, BTN]

Soccer

Queretaro vs. Leon [8pm, TUDN]

Cavalry vs. Valour [8pm, FS2]

Atleti San Luis vs. Cruz Azul [10pm, TUDN]

Anything to Read?

Here’s a spot to hang out and watch some football. Cincy-BYU After Dark should be good and dumb, but Yoots-Beavs should be some good, tough football.