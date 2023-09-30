Week 5: B1G Early Game Thread

(6) Penn State Nittany Lions vs Northwestern Wildcats
11am | BTN | PSU -26.5 | O/U 47
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs Minnesota Gophers
11am | BTN | MINN -11 | O/U 49
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.
Sonnet CI
O truant Muse, what shall be thy amends
For thy neglect of truth in beauty dyed?
Both truth and beauty on my love depends;
So dost thou too, and therein dignified.
Make answer, Muse: wilt thou not haply say
‘Truth needs no colour, with his colour fix’d;
Beauty no pencil, beauty’s truth to lay;
But best is best, if never intermix’d?’
Because he needs no praise, wilt thou be dumb?
Excuse not silence so; for’t lies in thee
To make him much outlive a gilded tomb,
And to be praised of ages yet to be.
Then do thy office, Muse; I teach thee how
To make him seem long hence as he shows now.
Loading comments...