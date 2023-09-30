 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 5: B1G Evening Game Thread

B1G After Dark: Let’s Get Weird

By Dead Read
Iowa v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Michigan State Spartans vs Iowa Hawkeyes

630pm | NBC/PCOCK | IOWA -10.5 | O/U 36.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.

Sonnet CIII

Alack, what poverty my Muse brings forth,

That having such a scope to show her pride,

The argument all bare is of more worth

Than when it hath my added praise beside!

O, blame me not, if I no more can write!

Look in your glass, and there appears a face

That over-goes my blunt invention quite,

Dulling my lines and doing me disgrace.

Were it not sinful then, striving to mend,

To mar the subject that before was well?

For to no other pass my verses tend

Than of your graces and your gifts to tell;

And more, much more, than in my verse can sit

Your own glass shows you when you look in it.

