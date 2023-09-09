 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 2: B1G Early Game Thread

All Prime, all the time.

By Dead Read
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Minnesota Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Youngstown State Penguins vs (5) Ohio State Buckeyes

11am | BTN | NL | O/U N/A

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens vs (7) Penn State Nittany Lions

11am | PCOCK | NL | O/U N/A

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs (22) Colorado Buffaloes

11am | FOX | CU -3 | O/U 58.5

Purdue Boilermakers vs Virginia Tech Hokies

11am | ESPN2 | PUR -2.5 | O/U 49.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Sonnet XC

Then hate me when thou wilt; if ever, now;

Now, while the world is bent my deeds to cross,

Join with the spite of fortune, make me bow,

And do not drop in for an after-loss:

Ah, do not, when my heart hath ‘scoped this sorrow,

Come in the rearward of a conquer’d woe;

Give not a windy night a rainy morrow,

To linger out a purposed overthrow.

If thou wilt leave me, do not leave me last,

When other petty griefs have done their spite

But in the onset come; so shall I taste

At first the very worst of fortune’s might,

And other strains of woe, which now seem woe,

Compared with loss of thee will not seem so.

