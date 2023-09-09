Week 2: B1G Early Game Thread

Youngstown State Penguins vs (5) Ohio State Buckeyes
11am | BTN | NL | O/U N/A
Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens vs (7) Penn State Nittany Lions
11am | PCOCK | NL | O/U N/A
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs (22) Colorado Buffaloes
11am | FOX | CU -3 | O/U 58.5
Purdue Boilermakers vs Virginia Tech Hokies
11am | ESPN2 | PUR -2.5 | O/U 49.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.
Sonnet XC
Then hate me when thou wilt; if ever, now;
Now, while the world is bent my deeds to cross,
Join with the spite of fortune, make me bow,
And do not drop in for an after-loss:
Ah, do not, when my heart hath ‘scoped this sorrow,
Come in the rearward of a conquer’d woe;
Give not a windy night a rainy morrow,
To linger out a purposed overthrow.
If thou wilt leave me, do not leave me last,
When other petty griefs have done their spite
But in the onset come; so shall I taste
At first the very worst of fortune’s might,
And other strains of woe, which now seem woe,
Compared with loss of thee will not seem so.
