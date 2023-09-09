Week 2: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

UNLV Rebels vs (2) Michigan Wolverines
230pm | CBS | MICH -37.5 | O/U 57
Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones
230pm | FOX | IOWA -3.5 | O/U 36.5
Richmond Spiders vs Michigan State Spartans
230pm | BTN | NL | O/U N/A
UTEP Miners vs Northwestern Wildcats
230pm | BTN | NU -1 | O/U 40
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.
