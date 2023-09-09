 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 2: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Three hours you’ll never get back.

By Dead Read
/ new
NCAA Football: Utah State at Iowa Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

UNLV Rebels vs (2) Michigan Wolverines

230pm | CBS | MICH -37.5 | O/U 57

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones

230pm | FOX | IOWA -3.5 | O/U 36.5

Richmond Spiders vs Michigan State Spartans

230pm | BTN | NL | O/U N/A

UTEP Miners vs Northwestern Wildcats

230pm | BTN | NU -1 | O/U 40

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.

Sonnet XCI

Some glory in their birth, some in their skill,

Some in their wealth, some in their bodies’ force,

Some in their garments, though new-fangled ill,

Some in their hawks and hounds, some in their horse;

And every humour hath his adjunct pleasure,

Wherein it finds a joy above the rest:

But these particulars are not my measure;

All these I better in one general best.

Thy love is better than high birth to me,

Richer than wealth, prouder than garments’ cost,

Of more delight than hawks or horses be;

And having thee, of all men’s pride I boast:

Wretched in this alone, that thou mayst take

All this away and me most wretched make.

Loading comments...