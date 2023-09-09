Week 2: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Here are the rules:

Some glory in their birth, some in their skill,

Some in their wealth, some in their bodies’ force,

Some in their garments, though new-fangled ill,

Some in their hawks and hounds, some in their horse;

And every humour hath his adjunct pleasure,

Wherein it finds a joy above the rest:

But these particulars are not my measure;

All these I better in one general best.

Thy love is better than high birth to me,

Of more delight than hawks or horses be;

And having thee, of all men’s pride I boast:

Wretched in this alone, that thou mayst take

All this away and me most wretched make.