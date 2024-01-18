Recaps

BoilerUp89: Both teams have plenty of opportunities to win in regulation but a comedy of errors occurred over the final minute. Nebraska did not score a field goal for the final nine minutes of regulation to blow a 12 point lead. Rutgers had 25 offensive rebounds, but missed 14 free throws. Beyond the obvious repercussions of Nebraska losing another conference road game, the bigger loss is the loss of Juwan Gary who went off with a non-contact leg injury. Hoping for the best for Gary and that he returns to the court fully healthy soon, but non-contact leg injuries typically aren’t good.

RUReady4Brazil: Rutgers was basically dead with 7 minutes left (ESPN had Nebraska at about 92% chance of winning) but the Huskers just didn’t want to close it out. Then a few questionable calls both ways late and it’s shocking the game went to OT. Sometimes at home you can win a few games in college hoops just because you want it more. Rutgers certainly did down the stretch with way less offensive firepower and skill. Nebraska wins that game even on the road 8 or 9 out of 10 (assuming health). This was the one. On the plus side for Rutgers, for the first time in years they looked like they ran an actual offense. That could be a reason for hope to scratch out a few more wins than just the blood and guts routine.

BoilerUp89: Buie and Young put on a show especially in the closing minutes. Northwestern held on as Maryland wasn’t able to get a second consecutive strike in Illinois.

MaximumSam: Is Maryland turning into a decent team? A road win against Illinois and they were this close to snatching another. Or are they just the Jahmir Young show and will go as far as he takes them on any given night. He dropped 36 against Northwestern, which was about one bucket short of what they needed.

Previews

BoilerUp89: A lot of the experts (myself included) still expect Sparty to make the tournament, but they need to make a run throughout the rest of conference play. That has to start tonight with a home game against a pesky Gophers squad that has given plenty of opponents issues. For the Gophers, they will look to stay near the top of the conference standings by having their way in the paint. Payne and Garcia will need to have big games, but I do like that matchup advantage in the front court for Minnesota.

BoilerUp89: We will get angry Illinois coming off a loss to Maryland or will Michigan start a winning streak after snapping their five game losing streak last game against Ohio State? The Wolverines do get PG Dug McDaniel since this is a home game.

B1G Bracketology

