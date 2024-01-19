Recaps

MaximumSam: Don’t look too closely at the final score - the Gophers gave Sparty everything they wanted. Tied with under five minutes to go, MSU remembered they had a Tyson Walker, and he scored 12 points in four minutes and that was all she wrote. The Gophs were led by (who else?) Dawson Garcia, who had 22 points to lead all scorers.

MaximumSam: This one was close for a half, but the Illini bodied Michigan in the second half on the boards. Coleman Hawkins was great with 21 and 10, and Illinois had five guys in double figures. Michigan did get 20 out of Tarris Reed, which was his season high. Throw a parade.

Previews

MaximumSam: Wiscy was riding high and thinking about running away with the conference, but then got clipped by Penn State. Now they are just one game ahead of Purdue and Illinois and really don’t want to drop two games in a row. Enter Indiana, fresh off getting beat like a bratty kid by Purdue. Xavier Johnson has a combined four points in their last three games. Indiana can’t win with their point guard hitting more crotches than baskets. Torvik goes Wisconsin, 79-67.

BoilerUp89: The Hoosiers have lost 19 straight games in Madison last winning when Bobby Knight still roamed the sidelines in 1998. At some point that streak will end. Why not tonight?