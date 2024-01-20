Recaps

MaximumSam: The Badgers continue to torch the nets in their newly discovered Fountain of Offense. They posted an eye popped offensive rating of 140 on the poor Hoosiers, who will not put this display on their defensive highlights. Max Klesmit dropped 26. and has gone for double digits in four straight games. It’s a luxury to discover an offensive weapon midseason, but that is going on in Madison.

Previews

MaximumSam: The Bucks have lost three straight are are probably one more loss away from slipping into a Pit of Despair. Penn State’s backcourt of Ace Baldwin and Kanye Clary makes for a nice matchup with Roddy Gayle and Bruce Thornton. Last time around, OSU blew an 18 point lead and lost, and really haven’t looked right since. Torvik goes Bucks, 80-70.

#2 Purdue Boilermakers (16-2, 5-2) at #51 Iowa Hawkeyes (11-6, 3-3) (-6.5), 1 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: Iowa has won three straight and now welcomes in the Big Dog. They’ve already played at West Lafayette, where the Hawkeyes were uncompetitive in a 19 point loss. But they’ve seemed to work things out offensively - could that lead to a different result today? Torvik says no - Purdue 90-80.

MaximumSam: The first meeting between these two teams, both jockeying for an NCAA berth. Nebraska is favored, but will be missing Juwan Gary, who has a calf strain. That’s better than what was feared - the internet doctors had diagnosed a torn Achilles, so Nebraska will take a calf strain every day. But he has been perhaps their best player, so they’d wish for him today. Torvik goes Nebraska, 75-70.

MNW: I’m glad we’re getting all these matchups out of the way early today so no one has to have their Saturday ruined by Penn State-Ohio State or Northwestern-Nebraska.

Two big curiosities for me here: (1) how Northwestern decides to guard Rienk Mast, and (2) how well the ‘Cats can clamp down on Keisei Tominaga. In conference play Northwestern has particularly struggled on the glass and in stopping opponents from being offensively efficient—how well they’re able to track the slippery Tominaga and match up with Brice Williams will be a big determinant today.

I’d give the nod to the home team as well—last year Northwestern robbed the Huskers at the Vault with an aerial assault by Ty Berry but really benefited from Nebraska’s lack of inside presence. I think that makes a difference this year in Lincoln.