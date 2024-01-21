Recaps

BoilerUp89: Zach Edey had a third straight 30+ points, 10+ rebounds game as Purdue grabbed a road victory against an Iowa squad that has improved from their first meeting back in December. Iowa closed the lead to 8 with just over 4 minutes to go, but didn’t score the rest of the way. The Boilermakers outrebounded the Hawkeyes 50 to 24.

MaximumSam: The Buckeyes showed some energy and jumped out to a 16-0 lead to start the game. Shocking as it may seem, that lead more or less held through the entire way. Roddy Gayle got off the schneid and dropped 16, as did Evan Mahaffey in facing his old team. If they could start hitting threes again, they may have something.

MaximumSam: The Battle of the NUNU went, predictably, to NU. A good win for Nebraska, who were without Rashan Juwan Gary but still had five guys get to double figures. Northwestern competed behind 24 from Brooks Barnhizer, and had the game tied late, but a late three by Keisei the Blade put it out of reach.

Previews

BoilerUp89: Maryland’s students are still out as spring semester classes don’t begin until Wednesday. Perhaps that makes a difference in this battle between two teams that think they have turned a bit of a corner recently.

MaximumSam: Interesting game. Home Maryland hasn’t been as pronounced as last year, but this game could turn into a war between Jahmir Young and Tyson Walker, which could be tons of fun. Sparty still can’t afford dropping random games if they want a guarantee to the tourney, and this qualifies as a random game.

BoilerUp89: Terrence Shannon Jr. makes his return to the Illinois rotation after being granted a temporary restraining order against the university and its athletic department. Underwood will not start him but intends to ease his back into the rotation after Shannon has missed three weeks. Rutgers has the defense to play with Illinois if the Scarlet Knights can make field goals at a decent clip. Considering the Knights are bottom 20 in the country at shooting the ball and the Illini defense is top 5 in the country when it comes to their opponents’ shooting, this one could get ugly instead.

MaximumSam: Well, this won’t be awkward or anything.