Recaps

MaximumSam: Well, judgement free zone here. Terrence Shannon displayed some chops in the courtroom and on the court in his return for the Illini. While it inspired some solid legal debate on the back channel about whether Brad Underwood’s hands are tied or not, the bottom line is he’s their best player and he’s back and that’s that. Illinois is good without him and really good with him, as Rutgers discovered. Illinois shot 6/27 from three and still won by 23.

RUReady4Brazil: The Illini were awful from three, but they were an insane 26 for 36 from two point range, a sizzling 72%. Rutgers hasn’t shot that well in a game on only layups/dunks this year, which tells you all you need to know about the Knights’ offense. Overall this went pretty much exactly as most RU fans had expected. The disheartening thing is that Rutgers did get Cliff Omoruyi and Noah Fernandes going and was still blown out. Up next is Purdue so chalk up another L, now that they are #2 and not #1.

BoilerUp89: Much like all games in the Barn, Purdue fans will hold their breath for all games against New Jersey competition.

MaximumSam: Sparty looked like they would run away with it early, but Maryland tightened up and this was a great game down the stretch, as long as you enjoy elbows over made shots. An epic duel between Jahmir Young and Tyson Walker didn’t quite materialize, and Tre Holloman stole the show with some timely threes and a strip of Young on the last possession.

BoilerUp89: Tre Holloman's defense was the difference maker in this one. He needs to play more if Sparty is going to get into defensive battles.

Previews

MaximumSam: Can anyone stop Max Klesmit? In the last four games he’s gone for 18, 24, 10, and 26. The 10 was on the road in their loss to Penn State, so the Gophs will hope the Barn holds some similar magic. Minnesota has lost three in a row, and Ben Johnson could really use a good win to show his bosses that things are still on the upswing. Torvik doesn’t go his way, but does go Badgers, 75-70.

#32 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 3-4) at #47 Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-5, 4-4) (-4.5), 6 pm, Peacock

MaximumSam: Definitely a big game for both teams, as NCAA bids may be few this year for the conference, and these two teams are in the bubble zone. OSU is 0-3 on the road this year, and that’s facing Michigan, Indiana, and Penn State - not exactly a murderer’s row. Rashan Juwan Gary is a gametime decision for Nebraska. Torvik goes Huskers, 75-74.

BoilerUp89: Game of the night. OSU has been really bad on the road, Nebraska has been really good at home. Both programs need to be stacking together conference wins. I think OSU has an advantage in the post but both teams are likely to run most of their action thru the guards anyway.

#77 Michigan Wolverines (7-11, 2-5) at #2 Purdue Boilermakers (17-2, 6-2) (-17.5), 8 pm, Peacock

MaximumSam: I’m still trying to figure out how Dug McDaniel got suspended for road games. Torvik says Purdue, 87-68.

BoilerUp89: I had forgotten about that. Makes me slightly less anxious about the game. Yes, I know I shouldn't be anyway but that's life as Purdue basketball fan.

Unlike when Beilein was coaching, I'm not concerned that Michigan will show the world the blueprint to beating the Boilers. That’s because the blueprint is both well known for the past calendar year and Howard isn't the coach that Beilein was.