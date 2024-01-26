Recaps

BoilerUp89: Boo Buie was fantastic and the Wildcats reversed their loss at Illinois in dramatic fashion.

MaximumSam: Getty up, Wildcats! Honestly, I’m not sure what Northwestern’s best chants are, other than it is tough to beat “no means no.” After getting thrown through a dumpster in their first meeting, Northwestern really turned it around at home and Buie and Barnhizer combined for 52 points to force overtime and get the win. Great game.

BoilerUp89: I tried to watch the first half while stopping for dinner but had no luck with getting BTN. I listened to the 2nd half on the radio, and that brings me to a question for Hawkeye fans: why are your football and basketball radio crews so terrible?

MaximumSam: Is Maryland a pretty tough out now? I wouldn’t be surprised if this was at home, but the Terps go on the road and get a win? Again? Who is this team?

BoilerUp89: It helps they have Jahmir Young and he can take over a game at any time.

Previews

MaximumSam: I’m sure the TV executives have a reason for burying one of the best games of the season on Friday night. The algorithm strikes again. The first game in East Lansing but was all Badgers and really announced that Wisconsin was going to be a Player for the B1G this season. Tyson Walker and company look to get that win back, and they need it - a loss here puts them four back of the lead. Torvik goes Badgers, 71-68.