Recaps

MaximumSam: Wisconsin discarded Michigan State like an old pair of underwear. A.J. Storr dropped 28 and the Showtime Badgers never looked particularly bothered by Sparty’s defense. A big two game stretch is coming - at Nebraska Thursday and then home against Purdue on Sunday - that could define the B1G race.

Previews

#39 Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-5, 5-4) at #87 Maryland Terrapins (12-8, 4-5) (-5.5), 11 am, BTN

MaximumSam: Nebraska aced the past two tests without Rashan Juwan Gary, but now they go on the road. The Huskers have just one win in road games, against Kansas State, and Maryland has rounded into a functional team lately. While Home Maryland doesn’t appear to be as much as a thing, they will still be a tough out for Hoiberg’s crew. Torvik goes Huskers, barely, 70-69.

MaximumSam: The broadcast Game of the Day and the actual Game of the Day are two very different things. The Hoosiers still get lots of eyeballs, despite being double digit underdogs on the road. We won’t even get creative fan chants. Torvik goes Illini, 87-72.

#56 Iowa Hawkeyes (11-8, 3-5) at #80 Michigan Wolverines (7-12, 2-6) (+1.5), 4 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: Believe it or not, Michigan has already gone to Iowa and won. Things have been rough since, as the Wolverines are 2-7 after that win. Iowa has been better, though they are coming off two straight home losses, including a particular stinger to Maryland. Road rage for Fran? Torvik goes Wolverines, 85-83.

MaximumSam: Someone must win. It’s a rule, I think. Torvik says Nits, 76-73.

#37 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-6, 3-5) at #57 Northwestern Wildcats (14-5, 5-3) (-2.5), 7:30 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: The nightcap sees Home Wildcats, who have picked off Illinois, Sparty, and Purdue, verses Road Buckeyes, who are winless for the whole last year. Gee, I wonder how this plays out. I am curious as to what chants the fanbase comes up with. Torvik goes Northwestern, 69-68.