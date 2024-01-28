Recaps

MaximumSam: Look at Maryland, throwing Nebraska into an outhouse and rolling them down a hill. A balanced effort, too, as Jahmir Young only had 12 points. The Terps are in a hole when it comes to the tourney, but they are clearly getting their legs and will be a tough out down the stretch.

MaximumSam: This one was nip and tuck until the end. Surprising, as the Hoosiers were without Kel’El Ware and made a grand total of zero three pointers. Still, Xavier Johnson was again looking rough, and went 2-7 from the free throw line, including two very rough misses at the end of the game. For the Illini, they looked unusually janky, and Terrence Shannon was rough from the field. But he went 8-10 from the line and that was the difference.

MaximumSam: Who needs defense? Not these teams. Payton Sandfort dropped 26 on 6/8 shooting from three. Might want to guard that guy.

MaximumSam: Welcome to the Big Ten, where Michigan and Ohio State are the worst teams in the conference.

For the second year in a row, Ohio State has descended into being Completely Butt. I’m not sure why that is happening, but Ross Bjork’s first big decision may be coming sooner rather than later. I was a fan of Holtmann’s ability to assemble a random assortment of players into a good team. Not a fan of his ability to assemble a collection of good players into a used vacuum cleaner.

MNW: That was...unexpected.

Northwestern got one of the things that, even in their non-conference slate, was all too rare: a blowout win. Overnight the 'Cats jumped from 56 to 47 in Kenpom, 69 to 61 in NET, and 57 to 41(!!!) in Torvik. If you're one of those fools who believes it's The Year, that was a damn oasis. And man, did it look like OSU gave up. Oof.

In terms of the play? Brooks Barnhizer appears to have fully recovered from whatever hand injury nagged him in the early months; at one point last night they showed he was shooting 50% from deep for the month of January. For a team like Northwestern that likes the long ball, that's huge.

Boo Buie was nails again, dropping 19 after a slow start and before fouling out: he is now third all-time in Northwestern scoring, passing Billy McKinney and likely to topple John Shurna before the conference slate is up. We're watching one of the best ever to do it in purple.

But it was Barnhizer and the youth movement that gave me the most hope for the 'Cats: Nick Martinelli's slopball netted 12, Quebecois center Luc Hungér added 11 including a nice three stroke, and Life After Boo is crystallizing.

MaximumSam: Hey, Wisconsin couldn’t win at Penn State. Ben Johnson might want to put that note in his performance review.

Previews

BoilerUp89: My campaign to ban New Jersey from participating in Division 1 sports has apparently gone nowhere. Rutgers has the defense to hang with Purdue if they can make some shots. Easier said that done considering Rutgers season long shooting numbers, but they’ve gotten hot behind the arc before this season (12 of 24 against Seton Hall). I'll also note that Rutgers has just one home loss this season.