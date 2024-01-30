Recaps

MaximumSam: Purdue didn’t get bit by the spiders in the RAC. It was close, though: after controlling the first half, Rutgers cut the lead to two a couple times late in the game, and there was a feeling it would slip away. The Boilers powered through, led by 26 from Edey and 19 from Braden Smith. That coupled with Rutgers Complete Inability to Score was the difference.

Previews

#11 Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 6-3) at #45 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6) (+2.5), 6 pm, Peacock

MaximumSam: Life has come fast for Ohio State, who were flirting with the top 20 at the beginning of the month and are now flirting with going below 50. They are fresh off getting piledriven by Northwestern and now welcome Illinois. The Illini are still figuring things out with integrating Terrence Shannon back to the team, and it will probably help to face a Buckeye team whose defense has gone into a toilet and who can’t shoot straight. Torvik says Illinois, 76-74.

#52 Iowa Hawkeyes (12-8, 4-5) at #85 Indiana Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5) (+1.5), 6 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Both of these teams are on the outside of the NCAA Bubble, and that will probably continue for both no matter who wins or loses. Still, if one of these teams wants to make a run, it probably starts tonight. Kel’El Ware is still uncertain to play after spraining his ankle against Wisconsin. Without him, the Crocodile Hunter may feast. Torvik goes Hoosiers, close, 82-81.

MaximumSam: Sparty needs every win they can get, so a Michigan team without a point guard is just what the doctor ordered. Is this season The End for Juwan Howard? I’m dubious - athletic director Warde Manuel seems resistant to change, and they could have gotten out of his contract when he smacked another coach, so I’m not sure they will want to eat it now. We’ll see. Torvik goes MSU, 78-66.