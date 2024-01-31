Recaps

MaximumSam: Another January ends with the Buckeyes in a miserable hole. Once again, they were uncompetitive, this time at home. The problem was the defense, which was just terrible all evening in giving up 87 points and an offensive rating of 134. Illini treated the game as a get right game, and Terrence Shannon started off rough but ended up with 23, as did Marcus Domask. At least January is over after today.

MaximumSam: A fun, if costly win for the Hoosiers. A frenetic last five minutes saw Payton Sandfort hit an amazing shot to take the lead, only to see the Hoosiers respond with an actual three pointer by Gabe Cupps en route to the win. Kel’El Ware returned, but Malik Reneau went out with an ankle injury after just three minutes, and then Xavier Johnson hurt his arm landing after a dunk.

MaximumSam: The UM-MSU football games? Just reverse the teams.

Previews

MaximumSam: We know the score here. Purdue is looking to avenge one of their 92-88 overtime loss to Northwestern earlier this season. Somehow Braden Smith got passed over as a Bob Cousy Award finalist despite an assist rate of 37% and shooting 44% from three. I guess Zach Edey’s gravitational pull is swallowing up his own teammates. Boo Buie did make the cut, so we’ll see if the spirit of Bob Cousy lives on. Torvik goes Purdue, 79-63.

MaximumSam: These teams are gearing up for Playing Out the String mode, and maybe a look to the future. Penn State found a little something in Kanye Clary. I believe Ace Baldwin has another year if he wants it - that backcourt would be strong for the Nits. Rutgers has some SuperFrosh coming in, which means next to nothing if they aren’t surrounded by some good players. Cliff Omoruyi and Mawot Mag could be Super Seniors. Are Super Seniors still a thing? Torvik goes Rutgers, 71-67.

RUReady4Brazil: Rutgers just lost to two really good teams, but historically that hasn’t meant they will just take care of business against a lesser one up next, even at the Trapezoid of Terror. And this Rutgers team is the worst since at least ‘18-’19, maybe the year prior. Penn State gives up a B10 worst 46.2% field goal percentage, but Rutgers is a league worst 38.9% offensively. So can Rutgers take advantage? Rutgers averages almost a full seven more rebounds per game than their neighbors, they need to win that battle big time. If they do, they probably win, but if they don’t, the Nittany Lions will be the ones that claw their way toward the exit of the cellar.

