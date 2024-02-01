Recaps

BoilerUp89: Boo Buie is a bad, bad man and Purdue survived an abysmal free throw shooting night as well as Northwestern going for over 50% from three (again).

MaximumSam: Purdue shot 46 free throws, Northwestern shot 8, and after the refs didn’t call a late chicken wing on Lance Jones and Northwestern missed the final shot, we were treated to Chris Collins going full WWE. He ran on the court, got in ref Courtney Greene’s face, got ejected, started pumping up the Purdue crowd, shook Matt Painter’s hand, and gave Zach Edey a hug. Truly epic.

MaximumSam: Honestly, I can’t imagine watching this game after watching the Purdue-Northwestern tilt.

RUReady4Brazil: For anyone who watched more than 5 minutes of this game, I’m sorry. The case for why this game was worse than some of the old school, low-scoring Big Ten affairs is that yes defense was good (not awesome) but the offenses neither ran plays nor could either team dribble the ball better than an NEC team. Penn State was missing their best scorer, but Rutgers shot 1-17 on threes and 50% on Free Throws, so the Nittany Lions had enough to get their first road win of the year. This game came down to which team could dribble the ball up the floor and throw entry passes until eventually Rutgers quit, making the final score look worse than it was.

Previews

MaximumSam: A big one. Purdue’s escape last night means they are still one game behind Wisconsin for the B1G, and these teams play each other Sunday. Nebraska has been great at home, though are still waiting on the status of Juwan Gary. The Huskers could also use a big win to keep on the right side of the bubble, so motivation runs deep tonight. Torvik goes Badgers, 75-73.

