Recaps

MaximumSam: Break up the Nits! Since Kanye Clary got hurt, Penn State has won three straight are above .500 and at .500 in the conference. All three wins have been by double digits, as well. Perhaps Penn State is the threat to the Purdue hegemony - we can only dream. For Iowa’s part, Fran didn’t make BoilerUp89’s list of hot seats, but did suggest his days could be numbered. We need one last Frantrum.

Previews

MaximumSam: Wisconsin looks to rebound from a shameful loss to Michigan. Now they are two losses back of Purdue for the conference lead, but just one loss ahead of a logjam for third place, which means they are closer to dropping out of the top four than winning the thing. Life comes at you fast. Though not in Rutgers. Nothing moving particularly fast there, except for a few elbows. Torvik goes Badgers, 66-61.

MaximumSam: The new second place team is the Illini, and the Game of the Day occurs in East Lansing. The FancyStats love Sparty, but the team needs wins. They still have four road games to play, and they can’t very well make a trip through March if they don’t make the tournament. Torvik goes MSU, 75-72.

#68 Maryland Terrapins (13-10, 5-7) at #54 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-10, 3-9) (-2.5), 3 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: Chris Holtmann checked in at #1 on Boiler’s Hot Seat Rankings, and for good reason. They’ve lost five straight and eight of nine and are now last in the conference. The team is young, so inconsistencies should be expected. But the part about inconsistency is they look good at times to balance out the bad. Being consistently bad is not giving anyone much hope for the future. Though the FancyStats like the Bucks much more than reality does, so you might win some money on them. Torvik goes OSU, 67-62.

MaximumSam: Michigan comes off a big win over Wisconsin, perhaps trying to save Juwan Howard. Still, they have to go to Road Nebraska without their point guard. At least, I think that suspension is still going on. In any event, Michigan did improve somewhat on defense, but now they have a real challenge trying to guard all of Nebraska’s shooters. Torvik goes Huskers, 80-73.

#86 Indiana Hoosiers (14-9, 6-6) at #2 Purdue Boilermakers (21-2, 10-2) (-17.5), 7 pm, FOX

MaximumSam: Splat. Torvik goes Boilers, 87-66.

B1G Bracketology

B1G Thoughts

Overall #1 seed Purdue. Just going to make it that much funnier.

Just going to make it that much funnier. Maybe I haven’t watched enough America East or Big South content, but none of those matchups—Vermont, High Point, et al—would scare me if I were wisconsin or Illinois .

or . Complaining that Northwestern could have to play Boise State again or BYU in Salt Lake City—and that I don’t want to go back to SLC again—is about as privileged a basketball fan as I’ve ever been allowed to be.

could have to play Boise State again or BYU in Salt Lake City—and that I don’t want to go back to SLC again—is about as privileged a basketball fan as I’ve ever been allowed to be. Quite a variance on Sparty , from First Four Out to an 8-seed against Boise State. But how unwatchable would an 8/9 against Virginia be?

, from First Four Out to an 8-seed against Boise State. But how unwatchable would an 8/9 against Virginia be? Nebraska will be nice and bubbly from here on out, and I find myself rooting for the Huskers—at least to get in. Maybe not to get that first NCAA Tournament win.

will be nice and bubbly from here on out, and I find myself rooting for the Huskers—at least to get in. Maybe not to get that first NCAA Tournament win. NIT Update: Our friends at The Barking Crow have Nebraska as a 1-seed, Iowa as a 3-seed in Butler’s region, and a delightful matchup between Ohio State and Butler in the first round. Oh, and Maryland going to Georgia for the right to face Nova, as well as Minnesota heading all the way to Boise State. So there’s that!

Make sure to sign up for our weekly newsletter here! All of the news, stories, and wit that you know and love from us, but now straight to your inbox once a week. Check your spam folder. Your inbox might think that it knows better than you do.