What time is the Super Bowl? Where is the Super Bowl being played? Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

These are questions you don’t have to ask anymore, because surely CBS Sports or ESPN has paid to appear right at the top of your Google search. Plus, about every morning radio show in America has breathlessly read off the details of Taylor Swift’s flight from Japan to America. You surely know these things already.

Super Bowl LVIII

5:30pm | CBS/Nickelodeon | SF -2.5 | O/U 47.5

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

They B1G? 49ers Edition

Ronnie Bell (WR, Michigan)

George KIttle (TE, Iowa)

Nick Bosa (DE, Ohio State)

Chase Young (DE, Ohio State)

Kevin Givens (DT, Penn State)

Sebastian Joseph-Day (DT, Rutgers???)

Jalen Graham (LB, Purdue)

Randy Gregory (LB, Nebraska)

Ambry Thomas (CB, Michigan)

JiAyir Brown (S, Penn State)

Logan Ryan (S, Rutgers)

Jake Moody (K, Michigan)

Taybor Pepper (LS, Michigan State)

They B1G? Chiefs Edition

Isiah Pacheco (RB, Rutgers)

Nick Allegretti (G, Illinois)

Donovan Smith (OT, Penn State)

Mike Danna (DE, Michigan)

George Karlaftis (DE, Purdue)

Leo Chenal (LB, wisconsin)

Cam Jones (LB, Indiana)

B1G Prop Bets to Vote On

Poll Will a B1G player score a touchdown? This poll is closed 81% Yes (-175) (9 votes)

18% No (+120) (2 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll B1G players will register 1.5 sacks. This poll is closed 90% OVER (+105) (9 votes)

10% UNDER (-150) (1 vote) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team(s) reach the Ferentz Line (25 points)? This poll is closed 72% BOTH (+200) (8 votes)

0% ONLY Chiefs (+150) (0 votes)

9% ONLY 49ers (+105) (1 vote)

18% NEITHER (+150) (2 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll The first high-profile B1G alumn(us/a) to appear in a commercial FOLLOWING THE ANTHEM will be from... This poll is closed 22% Michigan (-105) (2 votes)

11% Northwestern (+200) (1 vote)

0% Penn State (+400) (0 votes)

0% Illinois (+500) (0 votes)

22% Rutgers (+500) (2 votes)

44% Anyone else (EVEN) (4 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll In B1G fashion, the Gatorade dump will be... This poll is closed 33% Red (+250) (6 votes)

66% Not Red (-300) (12 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Trevor Siemian will throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl Yes (+10000)

No (-100000000000000000) vote view results 33% Yes (+10000) (7 votes)

66% No (-100000000000000000) (14 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Enjoy the game. Here’s your open thread.