Recaps

Northwestern Wildcats 68, Penn State Nittany Lions 63

MNW: My comment in our writers’ chat was this:

well the usual fingerpainting-with-feces exercise that is penn state-northwestern has finished and hooray, we won

And...uh...yeah. It remains true.

Without Ty Berry, the ‘Cats struggled from the field—Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer shot a combined 7/29 (2/7) for 29 points, but did go 13/16 from the line. That’s where Northwestern won it, hitting 22/27 from the stripe while grabbing 13 offensive boards and yielding only 3.

misdreavus79: They had to come back down to earth at some point, right? Also, as Kanye Clary comes back from injury, both Puff Johnson and Demetrius Lilley (who, if told he’d be the better of the two bigs at this time last season, I’d laughed in your face) are sitting out with injuries of their own. That meant Favour Aire spent most of the time spelling Qudus Wahab. Favour, having dealt with injuries of his own, has not seen much time on the court this season. Not ideal!

Both Lilley and Johnson where coming into their own as of late, so missing them was especially brutal given how Northwestern won —18 second chance points on about a million offensive rebounds. Couple of that with regressing to the mean from beyond the arc, and you get what we got.

The silver lining here is that at least they didn’t regress so far to the mean as to get blown out on the road...

Iowa Hawkeyes 90, Minnesota Golden Gophers 85

BoilerUp89: Minnesota gave up 52 second half points and blew a 20 point lead with 16 minutes to go. This prevents me from having to write about the Gophers’ bubble hopes.

Previews

#93 Michigan Wolverines (8-16, 3-10) at #12 Illinois Fighting Illini (17-6, 8-4) (-15.5), 6 pm, Peacock

BoilerUp89: This game is in Champaign so that means no Dug McDaniel which will make it difficult for the Wolverines to change the outcome from their 15 point January loss to Illinois. Illinois has not lost consecutive games all season and is coming off a loss to Michigan State.

AlmaOtter: I suspect that I will feel like a colossal idiot after this ends up jinxing us, but repeating what I wrote last time we played Michigan: The last time the Wolverines beat the Illini was in January 2019. Current Chicago Bulls star Ayo Dosunmu was a freshman. Keep the streak running.

#56 Ohio State Buckeyes (14-10, 4-9) at #23 Wisconsin Badgers (16-8, 8-5) (-9.5), 8 pm, Peacock

BoilerUp89: It’s been 408 days since Ohio State won a road game. Wisconsin has lost 4 games in a row. One of these streaks has to end tonight.

misdreavus79: So the double-headers are on Peacock now?

MaximumSam: OSU has been a get right game for everyone, but Wisconsin lost to Michigan. Something has to give.

AlmaOtter: There’s a Winston-Salem minor league baseball team called the Carolina Disco Turkeys. Which, improbably, is what that region of North Carolina calls peacocks. There’s your odd fact for the day. See you all on DTN (Disco Turkey Network) tonight.

