Off Tackle Open Threads: Valentine’s Day Basketball

BoilerUp89: Juwan falls to 0-8 against Illinois. Let's see how he's handling that:

Juwan Howard on Terrence Shannon Jr. after he scored 31 for the #Illini against Michigan ️



AlmaOtter: This game was an absolute delight. Wish we had cleared 100.

Wisconsin Badgers 62, Ohio State Buckeyes 54

BoilerUp89: The last day that the Buckeyes men's basketball won a road game, the football team lost a CFP playoff game. Clearly we must sacrifice Buckeyes football for their basketball program. It's a sacrifice I'm willing to make.

MaximumSam: Clearly Michigan sacrificed their basketball team for the good of their football team. Ideally, I’d like to keep both. We must have a fencing team or something that would be a worthy sacrifice.

misdreavus79: So we’re done with the “oh yeah Wisconsin scores points now” bullshit, yes?

BoilerUp89: Apparently this was the straw that broke Holtmann's head coaching tenure.

MaximumSam: Losing to Wisconsin twice can curdle anyone’s career. Holtmann got shot into the sun, along with 13 million in cash. He should have a good summer at least.

MaximumSam: Sparty gave themselves some breathing room with that big win over Illinois. Which is good, because going to Penn State has been a rougher trip than expected at the start of the season. The Nits are still trying to figure integrate Kanye Clary back in the lineup - better be ready to keep Hoggard and Walker out of the paint. Torvik goes MSU, 75-70.

misdreavus79: The last time these two teams met, back in early December, Michigan State looked unstoppable and the Nittany Lions looked like a team headed for a single-digit win season. Two month later, and this matchup doesn’t seem as daunting as it once did.

I’m still doubtful that Penn State wins, but at least it’s no longer a foregone conclusion that they’ll lose. That’s progress.

MaximumSam: At the end of January, Maryland blew out Nebraska and looked to be making a run. Three losses later, they are 13-11 and way off the bubble. A pretty disappointing year considering the veterans they have on the team. Iowa hasn’t been much better, and these teams remind me that I have no idea who still has a COVID year to play next year. Torvik goes Terps, 74-71.

BoilerUp89: Sure, I could preview the B1G games. But instead I'll tell you 0-26 Detroit Mercy are 5.5 point favorites tonight. ESPN+ at 6pm. I'm sure your significant other will thank you later. You're welcome.

