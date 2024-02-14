The Peach Basket II: Lazy Basketball Math Strikes Back

For once, I won’t spend a ton of time in the lead-in. If you want more background on the Peach Basket metric, go read about my broken collarbone and blood magic over here.

For folks that didn’t read the first article, the Peach Basket is a hyper-simplified basketball formula that goes something like this: a March Madness champion must have a pre-Tournament top-20 KenPom-ranked offense AND a combined offense and defensive rank of 40 or less.

Yes, the best teams are always more likely to win it all, but this primitive model removes one-dimensional teams from the range of options. To win a title, you need an elite offense first and foremost, but also secondarily need a damn good defense. Great defense alone won’t win it all, and neither will phenomenal offenses with a sieve on the other end. If you’re in the Peach Basket before the tourney, you have a chance to win the thing. If you aren’t, it’s nearly impossible to win the title. The only outliers have been the miraculous 2014 UConn team, the loaded 2015 Duke champions, and the Covid-year 2021 Baylor squad.

As a reminder: dating back to 2007, the Peach Basket model has identified the winner in 13 of 16 years. If a team is in the Basket, they have a 11.2% chance of winning it all and a 30% chance of making the Final 4.

And as of this morning? The Basket currently contains eight teams: Houston, Purdue, Arizona, Auburn, UConn, Tennessee, Duke, and BYU. UConn looks to be overvalued and BYU continues to be continually undervalued by the bookmakers.

There are a few teams that are sitting just outside of qualification that might be able to jump back in over the final month: Illinois, Wisconsin, UNC, Marquette, Michigan State, and Creighton are all there or thereabouts.

So OTE readers, what do you think? Who wins this thing? And which team do you think is the best value?

Poll Who will win the NCAA Tournament? Houston

Purdue

Arizona

Auburn

UConn

Tennessee

Duke

BYU

Someone else, your math skills are ass vote view results 15% Houston (9 votes)

29% Purdue (17 votes)

8% Arizona (5 votes)

0% Auburn (0 votes)

10% UConn (6 votes)

0% Tennessee (0 votes)

1% Duke (1 vote)

3% BYU (2 votes)

31% Someone else, your math skills are ass (18 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

