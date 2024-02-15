Recaps

Detroit Mercy Titans 81, IUPUI Jaguars 66

BoilerUp89: We interrupt your coverage of Big Ten basketball to celebrate Detroit Mercy’s first victory of the season. It was beautiful. The nation now turns its lonely eyes to Mississippi Valley State, the last of the winless.

MaximumSam: The Malik Hall game. Hall dropped 29, was 10-13 from the field and 8-8 from the line. Get that every game and Sparty is in big business. They needed it, too - Tyson Walker only had 6 and looked a pretty gimpy.

misdreavus79: Penn State lost the same way they did back in January —Michigan State ran right past them on offense, and by the time the Lions adjusted on defense, the Spartans had already scored.

They did a better job of keeping everything in front of them in the second half, but by then the game was already over. Unlike Ohio State and Michigan, Michigan State didn’t turn the ball over enough or miss enough shots for Penn State to complete the comeback.

MaximumSam: It was looking dire for Maryland: they were losing the entire first half and were down 10 in the second. a 21-6 run later, they bounced the Hawkeyes. They got a big game from freshman Deshawn Harris-Smith, which at least gives Terps fans something for the future.

Previews

MaximumSam: You may have heard - senior guard Ty Berry will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. It’s a big loss - he was leading the team in three point percentage at 43%, and Northwestern has been among the country’s leaders in that statistic. Freshman Jordan Clayton figures to get more minutes as the Cats try to stay on the right side of the bubble. Going to the RAC doesn’t help anyone. Torvik goes Northwestern, 63-62.

RUReady4Brazil: Rutgers has gone from 2.5 point favorites to 3.5 with the unfortunate news about Berry’s season ending injury on the other side. The Scarlet Knights are on fire and face a fellow team trending upward for the first time in two weeks. As per usual at the Trapezoid of Terror, if Rutgers plays well, aka can hit a few shots, they win. On the flip side, Northwestern can offset their short bench because their contributors lack glaring weaknesses. The Wildcats are well positioned to capitalize on mistakes if they get a fairly officiated game. Rutgers fans are always waiting for the other shoe to drop, but since they have contained Boo Buie in the last two matchups they have a slight edge tonight, especially with the early start time.

MaximumSam: Weird things have happened, right? Torvik goes Purdue, 83-63. If these games don’t interest you, remember that in women’s basketball, Iowa hosts Michigan on Peacock at 7 pm, where Caitlin Clark will try to break the all time scoring record. She is 8 points away, so you better tune in early.

misdreavus79: Why is one of these on the Big Ten Network and the other on Peacock? Make it make sense!

BoilerUp89: The Gophers have some bodies that they can throw at Zach Edey and it will be interesting to see how they defend him. If Purdue wants to maintain their two game lead, they will have to not overlook Minnesota, who have pulled some upsets in conference play (although usually at home).

