B1G Wrestling: Conference Dual Season Ends

Just a quick expression of appreciation. I realize that college wrestling isn’t universally popular, but I also know we have some serious fans here, and I’m enjoying learning from you all.

Going forward, here’s what you can expect:

Today—Standard preview/recap: last week of conference duals

2/23—Non-conference duals, some quite intriguing; Also some historical talk.

3/1—No duals, pure historical context (B1G)

3/8—B1G preview!

3/15—No duals, pure historical context (NCAAs)

3/20—(Wed, not Fri), NCAA preview!

I know we have a couple of commenters who are writing team previews at sister SBN sites. If you want to jump in on the B1G and NCAA previews, let me know in the comments, and we’ll figure it out.

Anyway, back to regularly scheduled programming...

LAST WEEK (includes last week’s dual rankings)

FRIDAY 2/9

#1 Penn State 29, #3 Iowa 6: Everybody realized this was a mismatch despite the rankings and Iowa being at home. Given those realistic expectations, Iowa still has to be disappointed. Drake Ayala handed Braeden Davis his first loss at 125, and Caleb Rathjen showed out, upsetting Tyler Kasak at 149. However, Beau Bartlett totally controlled the 141 match vs. Real Woods, and Levi Haines dominated Jared Franek at 157. If I’m not mistaken, over the last six matches, Iowa only had one takedown, by Mikey Caliendo at 165, which prevented an MD. Ouch. Penn State is on a different level.

#4 Nebraska 25, #8 Michigan 7: Nebraska thrashed Michigan, winning eight of ten matches. And Shane Griffith’s 1-0 win over Bubba Wilson at 174 was far from reassuring. Not sure how much to read into things. Iowa drilled Nebraska earlier and then got hammered by Michigan two weeks ago. If you’re Nebraska, you’re rounding into form at the right time. If you’re Michigan, you received a clear message that you’re not good enough right now.

#11 Minnesota 28, Illinois 12: Minnesota has a proud history, so this year’s squad doesn’t move the needle all that much. But...they’re pretty balanced and getting better. The Gophers dropped relative tossups at 133 and 141, leaving Tyler Wells and Vance Vombaur some work to do to secure NCAA bids, but everybody else looked good. Three pins, all in the first period, is impressive.

Purdue 29, Northwestern 11: Purdue grabbed their first B1G dual victory of the season over a really challenged Northwestern squad. Each of Northwestern’s three wins involved wrestlers who aren’t looking like they’re headed to the NCAA’s, and Purdue’s Joey Blaze beat Trevor Chumbley in SV in the highest profile matchup.

SUNDAY, 2/11

#11 Minnesota 36, Purdue 6: Did I mention that Minnesota is sneakily looking really good? Matt Ramos and Stoney Buell notched wins for the Boilers, but the Gophers registered five (!!!) technical falls, and two major decisions. #4 Michael Blockhus was the only victorious Gopher who didn’t score bonus points. Slacker.

#6 32, Indiana 6: Ohio State did what they were supposed to. No shame in Isaac Wilcox losing to Brayton Lee. And Roman Rogotzke (the Indiana Rogotzke) grabbed an 18-11 SV at 184 over Buckeye backup Gavin Bell, as Ryder Rogotzki (the OSU Rogotzke) sat out the potential brother showdown.

Maryland 28, #28 Michigan State 15: This was a good matchup for Maryland from the jump, as evidenced by Braxton Brown (133), Ethen Miller (141), and Jaxon Smith (197), the Terps’ highest-ranked wrestlers, each registering TF’s against overmatched competition. But if Michigan State doesn’t forfeit at 125, and Tristan Lujan wrestles and wins, it’s 22-18, and the dual is decided on Dominic Solis’s SV upset of DJ Shannon at 174. Still, ifs and buts have no place in wrestling. Maryland did what they needed to do.

#23 Wisconsin 20, Illinois 18: Wisconsin HWT Gannon Rosenfeld is 3-12 on the season, 2-7 in dual meets. However those two dual victories have come in his last two opportunities, and each has clinched a dual meet victory. That said, per WrestleStat, Rosenfeld was the favorite in his bout, and, in fact, all ten matches saw the favorite win. The difference, then, was bonus points. Illinois got an MD from Isaiah Pettigrew (197) and a TF from Danny Pucino (141), but Wisconsin responded with MDs from Eric Barnett (125) and Joseph Zargo (149), and a first period pin from Dean Hamiti (165), who continues to be the most fun wrestler in the entire B1G.

MONDAY, 2/12

#1 Penn State 35, #14 Rutgers 3: I forgot to preview this last week, but you didn’t notice anyway. Dylan Shawver pulled a slight upset over Aaron Nagao at 133 for Rutgers. Otherwise, Penn State rolled, including Terrell Barraclough stepping into the lineup in place of Carter Starocci and defeated Jackson Turley.

THIS WEEK

FRIDAY

#6 Ohio State @ Michigan State (6:00 CST, BTN): Buckeyes should win this one with ease (WrestleStat says 33-3). MSU just doesn’t match up well. Chase Saldate (157) is the only expected Sparty victor, but that might be selling Caleb Fish (165) and Layne Malczewski (184) short.

#22 Wisconsin @ #11 Minnesota (8:00, BTN): WrestleStat says 24-11 Gophers, which sounds about right. Too much Gopher depth.

A moment, though, to commemorate the 10th battle between Patrick McKee and Eric Barnett at 125. This is probably the best B1G rivalry since Alex Marinelli/Vincenzo Joseph. McKee leads 5-4 with three coming by pin, and one MD. Barnett has one MD among his wins. (So McKee has already locked up the dual, leading 25-13). McKee won at the B1G and NCAA tournaments in ‘21. That’s the only time either wrestler has won consecutive meetings. Barnett won the last meeting at the ‘23 B1G championships, which was their second meeting THAT DAY. Ten is a lot, but hopefully not the end of things.

Maryland @ #16 Rutgers (6:00): WrestleStat goes with Rutgers 24-9. Take a look at Braxton Brown vs. Dylan Shawver (133), Ethen Miller vs. Michael Cetta (149), and Jaxon Smith vs. John Poznanski (197). These are Maryland’s best, and all three will be tested.

Illinois @ Purdue (6:00, BTN+): In terms of dual quality, this is basically the battle for 12th in the B1G. WrestleStat goes with Illinois by a count of 22-11, but only gives Ramos an MD. Purdue’s path to victory probably requires winning two of three at 149, 184, and 197.

#10 Michigan @ #27 Indiana (6:00, BTN+): Michigan should get healthy after their shellacking at the hands of Nebraska last week. A shutout is possible (indeed, WrestleStat says 31-0, which means only one bonus point???). Brayton Lee/Will Lewan (157) is the Hoosiers’ best chance to notch a win.

Binghamton @ Northwestern (7:00, BTN+): 26-7 Binghamton, says WrestleStat. Hard to disagree, at least in terms of the overall outcome. Wildcats are staring at a winless dual season.

SUNDAY

#22 Wisconsin @ #3 (c’mon InterMat, be better) Iowa (1:00, BTN): WrestleState says 29-7 Hawkeyes. You should watch 125 (Barnett vs. Ayala) and 165 (Hamiti vs. Caliendo).

#4 Nebraska @ #1 Penn State (3:00, BTN): In theory, a Nebraska win would create a three way tie at 7-1 among these two and OSU, and give Nebraska the tiebreaker. But, 1) nobody cares, and 2) it’s not going to happen. 29-3 according to WrestleStat, but that includes one-point wins for PSU at 125, 133, 141, 149, and 157. That seems strange. I think Van Dee could surprise Nagao and Lovett WILL beat Kasak. But I’m not feeling Lenny Pinto over Bernie Truax, which is the one win WrestleStat foresees for the Huskers. I’ll go 30-6 PSU.

#27 Indiana @ Northwestern (Noon, BTN+);

Illinois @ Northwestern (2:00)

Not a misprint. Northwestern is wrestling back-to-back duals on Sunday. WrestleStat has them losing 30-3 to Indiana (though Brayton Lee vs. Trevor Chumbley at 157 should be good), and 22-12 to the Illini. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, 22-12 looks like the best case scenario.

WEDNESDAY

Bloomsburg @ #16 Rutgers: Bloomsburg, along with Lock Haven, Clarion, and Edinboro, are typically part of the D-II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. But, in wrestling, they’re all part of the MAC, with Lock Haven the clear favorite to win the conference this year. But Rutgers is wrestling Bloomsburg, not Lock Haven, and WrestleStat foresees a 41-0 whitewashing. 157 and 165 are really Bloomsburg’s only two chances at victory.