Off Tackle Open Threads: Olympic Sports Friday

No basketball tonight, but there’s plenty of B1G Olympic sports across the various networks. Be sure to check out Kind Of...’s preview of the wrestling dual meets here. And jump in the comments below!

Hockey:

#4 Wisconsin at Ohio State: 5:30 CT, B1G+

Live Update: Still scoreless in Columbus at the end of the 2nd. Wisconsin has taken more shots, but the Buckeyes have blocked everything so far.

1-0 Badgers! 7:00 left in the 3rd. Don’t think that the Buckeyes will even this one now, but they hung around longer than expected.

I know nothing. Holy hell, OSU tied it up and scored in OT to win 3-2. Huge win for them, surprising loss for the Badgers.

#14 Michigan at Penn State: 6:00 CT, B1G+



Live Update: Michigan dominating 3-0 with 18 left in the 2nd period 9 shots, 3 goals.

4-0 on 12 shots. Michigan is very good. Penn State is having a rough night.

4-1, 4 minutes left in the second.

4-2 Michigan, 7 minutes left in the third. I won’t make any predictions, seeing how wrong I was with the UW-OSU game.

5-3, Wolverines with the win, wasn’t ever remotely that close.

#8 Minnesota at Notre Dame: 6:30 CT, Peacock

Live Update: 1-0 Irish. Who let them in here?!

5-1 Notre Dame. What in the Miracle on Ice is happening tonight?

6-1 Notre Dame, after scoring on a power play. 3 minutes left in the 3rd.

Wrestling:

Michigan at Indiana: 6:00 PM CT, B1G+

#6 Ohio State at Michigan State: 6:00 PM CT, BTN

Illinois at Purdue: 6:00 PM CT, B1G+

Wisconsin at #12 Minnesota: 8:00 PM CT, BTN

Women’s Gymnastics:

#13 Ohio State at Iowa: 6:30 CT, B1G+

Softball

Clearwater Invitational

Friday, February 16

Northwestern vs. LSU [11am, SECN]: LSU, 13-12

Washington vs. Minnesota [11:30am, ESPN+]: UW, 12-4

Oklahoma State vs. wisconsin [2:30pm, ESPN+]: OSU, 9-5

UCF vs. wisconsin [7pm, ESPN+]

Saturday, February 17

Northwestern vs. Georgia Tech [8am, ACCN]

wisconsin vs. Washington [9am, ESPN+]

Minnesota vs. Stanford [12pm, ESPN+]

Oklahoma State vs. Northwestern [3pm, ESPN+]

Minnesota vs. Georgia [3:30pm, ESPN+]

Sunday, February 18

Minnesota vs. LSU [8:30am, SECN]

Texas vs. Northwestern [8:30am, ESPN2]

UCF vs. Northwestern [11:30am, ESPN+]

Other Games

Friday, February 16

Indiana at Troy [5pm, ESPN+]

Purdue at USF [6pm, ESPN+]

Nebraska at New Mexico State [4:30pm, 7pm]

Saturday, February 17

Michigan State vs. Boise State [8am, link — at UT-Arlington]

Penn State vs. UCF [8:30am, Flo — at Leesburg, FL]

Iowa vs. Kansas [9am, no TV — at Leesburg, FL]

Michigan vs. Louisville [10:15am, Flo — at Boca Raton, FL]

Penn State vs. SIU [11am, Flo]

Illinois vs. SIU??? [11am, Flo]

Nebraska vs. Montana [11am, no TV — at NMSU]

Lots of other games without TV, I’m bored of this

