Off Tackle Open Threads: Olympic Sports Friday

No basketball tonight, but there’s plenty of B1G Olympic sports across the various networks. Be sure to check out Kind Of...’s preview of the wrestling dual meets here. And jump in the comments below!

Hockey:

#4 Wisconsin at Ohio State: 5:30 CT, B1G+

#14 Michigan at Penn State: 6:00 CT, B1G+

#8 Minnesota at Notre Dame: 6:30 CT, Peacock

Wrestling:

Michigan at Indiana: 6:00 PM CT, B1G+

#6 Ohio State at Michigan State: 6:00 PM CT, BTN

Illinois at Purdue: 6:00 PM CT, B1G+

Wisconsin at #12 Minnesota: 8:00 PM CT, BTN

Women’s Gymnastics:

#13 Ohio State at Iowa: 6:30 CT, B1G+

