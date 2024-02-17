Recaps

Caitlin Clark Doing Cool Stuff

MaximumSam: Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women’s scoring record in roughly 12 seconds, doing it in the most baller way possible.

BROKE THE RECORD IN CAITLIN CLARK FASHION



(via @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/LHDWuurWrK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2024

BoilerUp89: Minnesota started out red hot from three in the first half with Christie and Mitchell combining for 7 first half threes and 23 points. Combined with a first half turnover margin of the Boilermakers’ 7 to the Gophers’ 1 and foul trouble for Zach Edey and Minnesota took an 8 point lead into halftime.

Purdue adjusted defensively in the second half with Ethan Morton playing heavy minutes. He completely disrupted Christie and the Gophers offense and Purdue was able to go on an extended run to take back the lead. Braden Smith has 16 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals. Garcia and Edey led their teams in scoring with 24 points each.

BoilerUp89: Northwestern was without Ty Berry as he’s out for the season and Ryan Langborg was given a questionable flagrant 2 that resulted in him missing the final 30 minutes of the game. Boo Buie is great, but he can’t do it all on his own.

Rutgers remains undefeated since Jeremiah Williams started playing. The Scarlet Knights have been playing as a top 20 team on Torvik the past two weeks.

Previews

MaximumSam: Nebraska is oh so close to an NCAA berth, but absolutely can’t drop a home game to Penn State. The Nits have dropped two tough ones after briefly getting over .500 for the season, and have generally been an annoyingly tough out. Ace Baldwin against the Nebraska Home Flamethrowers. Torvik goes Huskers, 81-73.

BoilerUp89: Wisconsin is 1-4 in their last five and Iowa has not beaten a top 25 team this season.

BoilerUp89: Brad Underwood has an issue playing Maryland that is similar to Matt Painter’s thing with New Jersey teams. The Illini writers are expecting a Maryland victory.

BoilerUp89: It’s a rivalry game? I don’t know. If Michigan is going to put together a good game moving forward it’s this one or the Purdue game. I don’t know that a good game from them is good enough to win either one.

