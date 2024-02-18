Recaps

MaximumSam: Credit to Wisconsin, they really know how to drop out of a conference race. Despite a fun, back and forth affair, Iowa pulled out a win and the Badgers have now dropped five of the last six games. They aren’t in danger of missing the tourney yet, as the committee put them on the Four line in their preview bracket. Some bad luck at the end, too, as Chucky Hepburn knocked the ball away from Tony Perkins, and it bounced right back to Perkins for a layup with a second left.

MaximumSam: Nebraska holds serve by whopping the Nits. Bracketology has them in right now and their remaining schedule is pretty favorable. Don’t screw it up, Huskers.

MaximumSam: Jahmir Young led all scorers again with 28, but Illinois finally solved their Maryland problem and got the win. They are currently on the 4 line in the preview bracket, and they still have a home tilt with Purdue to improve that.

MaximumSam: This game was actually tied at 63 with about 7 minutes to go. Then Michigan did their patented Mr. Bean impression and you can see the final score. Sparty isn’t on the Preview Bracket, but they are a 7 seed on Bracketology. They are in good shape with three home games left, though they still have to visit Purdue.

Previews

#2 Purdue Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2) at #60 Ohio State Buckeyes (14-11, 4-10) (+8.5), Noon, CBS

MaximumSam: Do you want talk about Purdue being the overall #1 seed and one of the few teams favored to win it all? Of course not. What you want is baseless speculation about the next coach of Ohio State. Today, we’ll talk about the main contenders: the guys pretty much every talking head connects to the job.

Sean Miller, Xavier Head Coach: I’ve moved him to number one on my most likely to coach Ohio State list. It appears Ross Bjork is not afraid of his NCAA past, and once you get past that, there is a lot to like. Five 30 win seasons between Xavier and Arizona, and four Elite Eight finishes. The lack of Final Fours stands out in the statistically useless but Still Important category. His team kind of sucks this year, though he had two starters go down at the beginning of the year.

It’s the sucking this year that actually makes him a pretty attractive candidate. The transfer portal is technically open for OSU guys now, but opens for everyone after the conference tournaments. The Buckeyes have a bevy of young, talented guys on the team. Hiring a guy who can start immediately means they have a shot at keeping that core together. Otherwise, the new guy comes in perhaps a month later and surveys the dry husk of a team he has inherited.

Greg McDermott, Creighton Head Coach: This is the guy I thought would get the job up until recently. He was the 1B to Chris Holtmann the last time Gene Smith was hiring a basketball coach, and his profile has only gone up since then, as Creighton has won the Big East and made the Elite Eight. He’s not as shiny as Miller - no 30 win seasons and he did have a rough stint at Iowa State before taking the Creighton job. Still, he’s run a strong program for a long time, and clearly the brass already likes him.

Lamont Paris, South Carolina Head Coach: The most unproven guy on the list, but the one highest on the list of being from Ohio, Paris also has a lot to like. He was a Badger assistant for seven years, then went to Chattanooga, where he turned a moribund program into a tourney team in five years. He was then hired at South Carolina, where after a rough first season, he has the Gamecocks at 21-5 and perhaps looking at an NCAA berth. He seems like the most gettable on this list, though also has the smallest resume. Also, Badger Ball is a tough sell to rich guys funding the program.

Oh also there is this game. Torvik goes Boilers, 79-69. New coach Jon Jake Diebler has promised more tempo, so maybe take the over.

BoilerUp89: I thought it was former Buckeye player Jon Diebler taking over, but instead it’s his brother Jake. Diebler and the players will have an opportunity to showcase their ability against Purdue and impress future employers or NIL donors. A dead cat bounce isn’t out of the question and Columbus has historically been a difficult place for the Boilermakers to win, but Ohio State’s guards are going to need a great game and Okpara/Key have to find a way to avoid racking up fouls.

#37 Northwestern Wildcats (17-8, 8-6) at #90 Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 6-7) (-2.5), 2 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: The Cats are a 9 seed currently on ESPN, but after losing Ty Berry for the year, they can’t afford extra losses. Their remaining schedule isn’t particularly brutal, but they do have three road games, which includes this one. The Hoosiers are probably playing for the NIT, but can certainly win this game. Torvik goes Northwestern, 71-70.

MaximumSam: Break up the Knights. Rutgers has won four straight and the addition of point guard Jeremiah Williams has been a great one for a team that needed some offense. The Gophs have lost two straight and are probably out of any hopes for the tourney, but they also don’t want to go into a tailspin and cost Ben Johnson his job. Torvik goes Gophers, 65-61.

RUReady4Brazil: Rutgers has never won five straight Big Ten conference games, so if they pull this out, it’s going to get wild. The party bus has to make a stop sometime for the Knights and Minnesota has been a house of horrors of late. A year ago, Rutgers blew a 10 point lead in the last minute of the game which was the biggest reason they missed the NCAA Tournament and the year prior, Minnesota was missing three starters and still earned a victory. The Gophers have a slight edge for a more than just mental reasons. This contest comes down to Dawson Garcia. If he’s hitting shots and avoids foul trouble, Mike Mitchell and Cam Christie should have space to hit threes. If the Gophers aren’t making jumpers, Rutgers can exert their will defensively for steals and get the easy points they need to deal the home team their third straight loss at the Barn.

362 to 1 Update: Hey everyone, BoilerUp89 here. Before I get into today’s update in the countdown, I owe an apology to both Chicago State and St. Thomas. I overlooked the facts that a) the St. Thomas Tommies exist and b) they are still ineligible for the NCAA tournament this year. That means they were eliminated at the start of the season along with Queens, Bellarmine, UC San Diego, Le Moyne, Stonehill, Southern Indiana, Lindenwood, Texas A&M-Commerce, Tarleton, and Utah Tech. Our resident Gophers writer tells me that St. Thomas shouldn’t exist and therefore it’s not that big of a deal, but it was an error nevertheless.

With St. Thomas being eliminated prior to the start of the season, that makes Chicago State team #351 in the countdown, not #352 as previously believed. My bad Cougars.

Yesterday, we had our first elimination from a conference tournament field as the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils fell to 0-25 and 0-12 in the SWAC. Combined with other results in the SWAC yesterday, the Delta Devils sit 6 games behind a group of three teams tied for 7th place in the conference (the SWAC only allows the top 8 of their 12 teams into their tournament). Although MVSU can still end the season in a 4 way tie or a 5 way tie for 8th place in the SWAC at 6-12, no scenarios exist in which MVSU wins the first tiebreaker (record among tied teams) to earn that spot.

It should come at no surprise that any team that fails to make their conference tournament will also be considered as eliminated from realistic NCAA at-large consideration. Thus Mississippi Valley State becomes team #350 in the countdown. The Delta Devils have not made the tournament since 2012 and have yet to win a game in their 5 previous tournament appearances.

16-25 more teams will be eliminated before their conference tournaments start. 349 teams remain in the running for the NCAA men’s basketball national championship! All 14 Big Ten teams have a path to glory.

