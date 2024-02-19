Big Ten Women’s Swimming/Diving Championships Preview

And now for something completely different.

The women’s swimming and diving meet leads off this week as the first Big Ten championship of the intensely busy spring season! Purdue is hosting the event, with the first two races off the blocks on Wednesday evening and continuing each day through Saturday. Ohio State is trying to make it their fifth B1G championship in a row, but will face tough competition from Indiana, currently the 6th best team in the country. Several Olympic hopefuls will be battling it out here in advance of the Olympic Trials this June in Indianapolis.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before in other sports: the Big Ten is a pretty stacked swimming league, despite rarely featuring in the national title race. In fact, the Big Ten has never won a women’s swimming title, coming closest in 1995 when Michigan lost to powerhouse Stanford.

This year, we have Indiana leading the charge just outside of the top five, followed by Ohio State at 8, Wisconsin at 14, Michigan at 16, and Minnesota at 23rd. USC will add strong competition when they join the Big Ten next year, as they’re currently ranked 4th in the nation.

How does this whole thing work?

Fair question. There are four team relay events, three diving events, and 14 individual events. The swimming events range in distance from 50 yards to 1650 yards and in stroke (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle, and butterfly).

Most events will conduct preliminary races in the morning to seed the swimmers, then will race the finals in the afternoon and evening. Points are awarded to finishing position in the finals. The finals are broken down into three races: a C final, a B or consolation final, and the A or championship final. First place in the championship final gets the title of Big Ten Champion, as well as 32 points; last place in the C final gets a single point. Points for relays are doubled. Most points at the end of the weekend wins. Last year, Ohio State had 1425 points, Indiana had 1291 points, and Michigan took home 1108 points.

How can I watch?

B1G+ is a wonderful thing. Live video for each day (Wednesday through Saturday) are linked here: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4. And we’re going to try and cover the meet throughout with live updates here at OTE.

Why should I watch?

Because all sports are awesome. And these women are phenomenally talented athletes. And you’re very likely to see some of them racing in Paris on your NBC broadcast later this summer. And wouldn’t it be fun for Indiana to take down the Buckeyes dynasty before the state hosts the Olympic Trials this summer?

