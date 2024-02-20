Recaps

MaximumSam: Well then. The Jon Jake Diebler era started off with a bang, the the Buckeyes get a little something to celebrate in an otherwise tumultuous season. Zed Key was exceptional in defending Zach Edey and forcing the behemoth into several turnovers. The Bucks were also pretty active in attacking the three point line - Purdue only shot 9 of them and made 3. Next up - try to win a road game.

BoilerUp89: Two of the Boilermakers last two losses as a program have come in Columbus. Probably revenge for having the gall to beat Ohio State in football occasionally. Purdue struggled with turnovers, shot poorly from the field (great from the charity stripe), and has long stretches of just awful defense. Losses happen on the road during a long season. Hopefully for the Boilermakers this one is a lesson that reinforces the need to shore up their issues heading into the postseason.

Credit to the Buckeyes for playing a solid game. Bruce Thornton earned himself a pay day at the end of the season (with the new staff or on a different roster), Zed Key played inspired defense, and Jamison Battle had an extremely efficient 19 points despite being limited in minutes due to foul trouble.

AlmaOtter: Despite the typo in the newsletter, the former OSU coach’s name is Chris Holtmann, not Christ Holtmann. But he may have died so that this Buckeyes team could be redeemed. Hell of a win, although yet to get one outside of central Ohio in a while.

MNW: Double-doubles for Matt Nicholson and Nicky “Meatballs” Martinelli. Go take a good, long, hard look at yourselves in the mirror, Indiana.

‘Cats get a desperately-needed road W, working on solidifying that bubble resume as best they can. Onto Michigan this Thursday, a must-win at home where Boo Buie will, barring shenanigans, break John Shurna’s record and become Northwestern’s all-time leading scorer. Pretty heady stuff.

MaximumSam: Rutgers can’t quite get five in a row. Shockingly, Minny wasn’t too bothered by the Rutgers defense, as all five starters got to double figures, led by Pharrel Payne’s 21. The Gophs are 16-9 and 7-7 in conference. Is that good enough for Ben Johnson to get Coach of the Year?

RUReady4Brazil: This was actually a pretty good game during a year when the Big Ten is considered down and we have suffered through so much trash. Rutgers looked tired after Thursday’s emotional win but actually ran an offense to jump out to an early cushion and keep themselves in the game late. Credit to the Gophers for bringing the intensity, they had so many chase down blocks and hustle plays that kept them from being at a major halftime deficit. The Knights defense had them out of sorts early on other than the aforementioned Payne, but eventually the Gophers started to play their game and pull away late. I still cannot believe its the same program as a year ago in the Twin Cities.

Previews

BoilerUp89: The season’s end is closer than it appears. Chicago State became the first team to finish playing all their games yesterday.

BoilerUp89: Fran says he is “not retiring anytime soon.” Michigan State appears to have turned a corner in the past few games with Malik Hall playing more consistent.

#64 Maryland Terrapins (14-12, 6-9) at #22 Wisconsin Badgers (17-9, 9-6) (-7.5), 8 pm, Peacock

BoilerUp89: Both teams have hit hard times lately with the Terrapins losing 4 of their past 5 and the Badgers losing 5 of their last 6. It’s worth noting that those Badgers losses have come on the road (other than against Purdue) and they are at home for this one. Could this be a get right game for the Badgers at the Kohl Center?

Women’s Basketball

Wisconsin Badgers (12-12, 5-9) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-10 5-9), 6 pm, BTN

Northwestern Wildcats (8-17, 3-11) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-9, 9-6), 8 pm, BTN

