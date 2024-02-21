Big Ten Bracketology, February 21: Hawkeyes?

Someone will be along to yell in very internet-friendly terms about the stupidity of Northwestern football likely selling a home game to Lambeau Field to play in front of 90% cheese-breathing inbreds. It won’t be me. Derrick Gragg sucks.

While it’s still a little too soon to tell what the bracketology fallout will be from Iowa’s win at Michigan State last night—though Lunardi moved the Hawkeyes up into his next Next Four Out—the Big Ten’s “six in” still looks the most likely scenario, tenuous as it may be.

Big Ten Bracketology

B1G Thoughts

Purdue obviously slipped out of the overall #1 seed with its weekend loss to Ohio State—though UConn promptly turned around and lost at Creighton last night. Always fun when the #1s look like #2.

obviously slipped out of the overall #1 seed with its weekend loss to Ohio State—though UConn promptly turned around and lost at Creighton last night. Always fun when the #1s look like #2. That win, in the estimation of the esteemed Joe Stunardi at The Barking Crow, solidified the Buckeyes ’ slot in the NIT: Ohio State is in Seton Hall’s region, headed to Pitt for an opening-round tilt.

’ slot in the NIT: Ohio State is in Seton Hall’s region, headed to Pitt for an opening-round tilt. Now on the outside looking in at a 3-seed are the Fighting Illini , who have slipped into the second #4 slot behind Auburn, according to The Bracket Matrix. That could bring the occasional tricky 4/13 matchup—the Anteaters of UC Irvine lurk around that line, and Jerry Palm has a date between the two.

, who have slipped into the second #4 slot behind Auburn, according to The Bracket Matrix. That could bring the occasional tricky 4/13 matchup—the Anteaters of UC Irvine lurk around that line, and Jerry Palm has a date between the two. wisconsin is at a 5-seed and probably belongs lower, but I’d love to get Mike DeCourcy’s estimated matchup between the badgers and Samford’s Bucky Ball.

is at a 5-seed and probably belongs lower, but I’d love to get Mike DeCourcy’s estimated matchup between the badgers and Samford’s Bucky Ball. Some people appear convinced it is The Year. Others point to things like this: Northwestern is 5-7 away from home, and since Ty Berry was lost for the year to a knee injury against Nebraska, in three games the Wildcats’ bench has scored 14 points. Total. (10 of those were against Rutgers.) It’s landmines the rest of the way for the ‘Cats, who have Michigan at home, @Maryland, Iowa, @Michigan State, Minnesota to close. 3-0 at home is a must.

is 5-7 away from home, and since Ty Berry was lost for the year to a knee injury against Nebraska, in three games the Wildcats’ bench has scored 14 points. Total. (10 of those were against Rutgers.) It’s landmines the rest of the way for the ‘Cats, who have Michigan at home, @Maryland, Iowa, @Michigan State, Minnesota to close. 3-0 at home is a must. Those wins over Baylor and Indiana State are doing a lot of heavy lifting for Michigan State , who dropped a home tilt to Iowa and will likely spill onto the 8-line in most projections (Palm has, of course, all Big Ten bubble teams ~2 seeds lower than they are). Sparty needs to hold serve against Ohio State and Northwestern at home, but perhaps stealing a road win at Indiana on the final day could punch a ticket.

, who dropped a home tilt to Iowa and will likely spill onto the 8-line in most projections (Palm has, of course, all Big Ten bubble teams ~2 seeds lower than they are). Sparty needs to hold serve against Ohio State and Northwestern at home, but perhaps stealing a road win at Indiana on the final day could punch a ticket. Could Iowa start climbing? Like I mentioned, Lunardi has them creeping into “Also Considered” territory. For now, it’s hosting a game or two in the NIT—which most Hawkeye fans probably would’ve taken at the start of the year.

start climbing? Like I mentioned, Lunardi has them creeping into “Also Considered” territory. For now, it’s hosting a game or two in the NIT—which most Hawkeye fans probably would’ve taken at the start of the year. The NIT also might have room for Minnesota (headed to 2-seed SMU in Boise’s region) and Maryland (a 3-seed in UVA’s region, hosting VCU)—but the Terps need to make the most of four unranked opponents (@RU, NU, IU, @PSU) to close the season. They’re already 6-10 in conference.

Poll How many B1G teams dance? Six. Nebraska holds on, Iowa’s too little, too late.

Five. Bye bye, Huskers.

Five. ‘Cats don’t have the depth for the stretch run.

Four. A NUNU collapse.

Seven? vote view results 0% Six. Nebraska holds on, Iowa’s too little, too late. (0 votes)

0% Five. Bye bye, Huskers. (0 votes)

0% Five. ‘Cats don’t have the depth for the stretch run. (0 votes)

0% Four. A NUNU collapse. (0 votes)

0% Seven? (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now